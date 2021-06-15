Aditya Narayan shares photo of his body transformation post Covid-19, fans say ‘Indian idol’

Singer-TV host Aditya Narayan on Tuesday surprised fans and colleagues from the industry as he posted before-and-after photos of his weight loss journey as he recovered from the coronavirus in April.

The Indian Idol 12 host first posted a selfie that the actor took the day he tested negative for Covid-19. “If you can’t love me at my… (15th April 2021 – The day I tested covid -ve),” Aditya wrote, captioning the picture.



Moments later, Aditya posted another picture, taken on Tuesday, showing him looking slimmer than before. “You don’t deserve me at my… (15th June 2021),” the singer wrote alongside the picture. Actor Vikrant Massey lauded Aditya’s transformation, commenting, “Wooooaaaaahhhhhh!!!!! Whattayyyy wowwwww!!!! From Nanu Halwai to Nanu Jalwaiiii.” His fans also commented on the photos, calling him “India’s idol”.



A few days ago, Katrina Kaif shared on social media that she had returned to her fitness regime, weeks after recovering from Covid-19. On Saturday, Katrina took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself and mentioned how she has had to be ‘patient’ with herself as getting back to working out is no cakewalk for those who have recovered from the infection.

Sharing the photo, Katrina wrote, “Back at it. Post covid I’ve had to be patient with myself in terms of getting back to exercise- u have to go at your own pace and listen to your body. U have good days and then days when u feel exhausted again. Going slow and trusting your body’s healing process and giving yourself time. Step by step.”