Aditya Narayan on his TV stint: ‘I became famous, girls were kissing me but there were no song offers’

It is a working birthday for Aditya Narayan. The anchor-actor-singer, who dubs himself a workaholic, also believes that a celebration is best avoided during the pandemic. “I will meet my parents, and then spend some time with my wife Shweta. We can watch movies and order some good food. I think that’s my idea of a good time,” Aditya shared, in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Calling the past year super eventful, the 34-year-old shared that he was worried in the initial months, given that work was at a standstill. “I had already proposed to my girlfriend and was waiting to get married. I was stressed how would everything happen,” he said adding that he is thankful that work resumed. He got married, even managed honeymoon as the cases dropped. “And since then, we have been on an extended honeymoon, spending all our time at home,” Aditya says.

The musician further opened up about the low phase last year when he and wife Shweta Agarwal tested positive for Covid-19. Sharing that he had a premonition that he would get the virus, it was also the first time he had asked his partner to tag along for a show. “We were returning from Uzbekistan and tested positive at the airport on our return. It was quite a bummer and a very hard time for both of us. People give exquisite gifts to their wives, I gave her the coronavirus. I was quite worried about our health and also work. We were mid-shoot and given I was on steroids and with not much physical exercise, I really put on a lot of weight. The transformation was for people to see,” he added with a laugh.

From working as a kid to being quite a brash young celeb, Aditya Narayan said that he has evolved over the years, “I remember I met a college friend recently and as he was narrating certain incidents, I was like yeh kiski baat kar raha hai (who are you talking about). I couldn’t even identify with my old stories. In one life, you get to live so many phases and experiences.”

And on asked to share his birthday wish, the Indian Idol 12 host said, “First of all, I want Covid-19 to leave the planet. That’s my genuine wish. Although I know that until mankind doesn’t take it seriously, it’s not going to happen. Touchwood, I am happy in my life and don’t really have any material wishes. All I can hope is that I manage to maintain the energy and positive outlook I have in life. I want to remain rooted and grounded. The pandemic has taught us how to value little things and I wish that belief system always remains.”

Aditya Narayan recently announced his departure from television, sharing that he wants to take a break from hosting. Reminiscing his journey on the small screen, he shared that TV was never in his plan but gave him a lot. The offer to host Sa Re Ga Ma Pa in 2007 came to him when he came back home from London after his contemporary music graduation. “I thought it was a music show, I am a singer, so it’s a natural choice, so let’s give it a try. Cut to now, I became super famous and girls were coming and kissing me. I soon started getting more TV offers and even films but no songs, that’s when I said hold on,” he said.

The musician further shared, “I decided to take up Shaapit because Vikram agreed to make me sing all the songs. I became an actor so that I could sing. The film didn’t work as per expectations, and it was also the first time I faced failure. No one would pick my calls, there were no live shows. I had to start from scratch.” Working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in X-Factor, he managed to come on board as the assistant director on Ram Leela. “I also got to sing a song (Tattad Tattad), which became a hit. Ranveer Singh also became a star with the film, and I thought life would be easy. But even then I didn’t get any offers and thus rather than sitting at home, I decided to pursue television again, and started working on my independent music. After hearing covers on my channel, AR Rahman offered me a song in Dil Bechara, and even Vishal-Shekhar made me sing.”

Calling it a roller-coaster ride, Aditya said that it’s a false belief that the son of a successful father will have it easy, as he had to work hard on each of his songs. “However, I learnt very early in life that you need to adapt to whatever you have. One has to embark on a journey where you may not get what you want, but one has to keep traveling. I want to take a pause from hosting as I want to focus on my music. It’s my way of taking a few steps back, so that I can take a bigger pounce in my career,” he concluded.

