Aditi Shirwaikar Malik on pregnancy: ‘It’s one of the most enriching journeys’

Television actor Aditi Shirwaikar Malik is expecting her first child. The actor, who announced her pregnancy last year, shared an adorable post on Wednesday in which she is seen flaunting her baby bump. Sharing the photo, Aditi wrote that even though this phase of her life is full of ups and downs, it is also one of “the most enriching journeys.”

“I try to keep myself calm, I try to tell myself I am ready, I tell myself I am strong. But yes its an overwhelming journey, the thought of creation, the ups and downs a woman goes through and the anxiousness and nervousness of the arrival of a little life soon, which right now grows inside me. And its yet one of the most enriching journeys, one that has made me grateful to be a woman, to be able to share a body with this little soul that will soon be coming into this world,” she wrote.

On Tuesday, Aditi expressed how her pregnancy is a blessing that has been keeping her positive and happy in these tough times. “My blessing which makes me feel positive and happy in these tough times. My blessing which keeps me going and look forward to our future,” she wrote along with a photo on Instagram.

Aditi Shirwaikar Malik and her husband Mohit Malik have been very active on Instagram. Ever since they announced that they will soon be parents to “Baby Malik”, the couple has been constantly keeping their fans updated on Aditi’s health.