Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
‘Needed time to process’: Aditi Sharma breaks silence on domestic violence case
Aditi Sharma says she stayed silent after filing a domestic violence complaint because she needed time to process what happened.
Television actress Aditi Sharma has broken her silence on the domestic violence case involving her husband, Abhineet Kaushik, and his family. The actress said she needed time to emotionally process the situation before speaking about it publicly. Aditi had approached the Mumbai Police with a complaint alleging domestic violence. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at Goregaon Police Station on July 31, 2026.
In an interview with Times Now, Aditi explained that she is an intensely private person, and didn’t want to discuss her personal life until she felt ready to do so. For the actor, coming to terms with what happened has been a process in itself. She said difficult situations and major decisions can take time to process and move past, which is why she did not feel the need to immediately address the allegations publicly.
Aditi Sharma also suggested that anyone going through a difficult situation should lean on their family and seek emotional support. She further encouraged them to practise meditation, which she said helped her cope with her own situation.
The FIR names Aditi’s husband, Abhineet Vidyanand Kaushik, her mother-in-law Urmila Kaushik, 65, and sister-in-law Kirti Kaushik, 29. According to the Rabb Se Hai Dua actor’s complaint, she was allegedly subjected to physical and mental harassment, domestic violence, assault and verbal abuse. She has also alleged that comments were made about her character and that her streedhan (wealth received from the bride’s family out of love and affection), including bridal jewellery, was not returned to her.
Also Read: ‘Safety has been our priority’: Rohit Shetty on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 scrutiny
The FIR invokes Sections 3(5) (common intention), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 352 (intentional insult) and 85 (cruelty by a husband or his relatives against a married woman) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
Aditi Sharma’s allegations in the complaint
In her statement to the police, Aditi Sharma alleged that her husband’s behaviour changed within two or three days of their wedding. She claimed that he began questioning her choice of clothes and frequently picked arguments over minor matters.
Aditi further alleged that Abhineet did not contribute to household expenses and was financially dependent on her. She also accused her mother-in-law of withholding her wedding jewellery. According to her complaint, this included gold chains, rings, a diamond ring, a mangalsutra and bangles. She alleged that despite asking for the jewellery to be returned several times, she did not receive it.
DISCLAIMER: This article reports on ongoing legal proceedings involving allegations of domestic violence and harassment. The content is intended for informational and reporting purposes only and does not constitute legal or psychological advice. If you or someone you know is facing emotional distress, domestic abuse, or seeking support, please reach out to a trusted professional or support organisation.
- 01
- 02
- 03
- 04
- 05