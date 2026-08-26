‘Needed time to process’: Aditi Sharma breaks silence on domestic violence case

Television actress Aditi Sharma has broken her silence on the domestic violence case involving her husband, Abhineet Kaushik, and his family. The actress said she needed time to emotionally process the situation before speaking about it publicly. Aditi had approached the Mumbai Police with a complaint alleging domestic violence. Following her complaint, an FIR was registered at Goregaon Police Station on July 31, 2026.

In an interview with Times Now, Aditi explained that she is an intensely private person, and didn’t want to discuss her personal life until she felt ready to do so. For the actor, coming to terms with what happened has been a process in itself. She said difficult situations and major decisions can take time to process and move past, which is why she did not feel the need to immediately address the allegations publicly.