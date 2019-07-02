Aditi Bhatia: Apna News Aayega is very different from other comedy shows

SAB TV recently launched a new comedy series Apna News Aayega. The short format weekend show has actors performing to sketches, funny imitations on ‘pun intended’ topical issues based on current affairs, Bollywood and international affairs. Aditi Bhatia, the young star from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein also features in the show along with Shruti Seth, Chhavi Pandey, Rajesh Kumar among more.

Aditi started her career as a child actor with films like The Train, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Chance Pe Dance. The 19-year-old made her television debut with Tashan-e-Ishq, before bagging a pivotal role in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. This is Aditi’s third stint at comedy after being part of successful series like Comedy Nights Bachao and Comedy Circus.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Aditi Bhatia opens up about her funny avatar, association with YHM and her future choices.

Here are excerpts from the conversation:

When did you realise you could do comedy?

Honestly, I don’t think I have realised it yet. I am thankful to Nikul Desai sir for giving me an opportunity with Comedy Nights Bachao. I think he realised it before anyone else. God has been kind from then on and I got more opportunities to showcase my talent in this genre.

Are you funny in real life as well?

I guess so! (laughs) A lot of people tell me that I am funny. I think humour should be effortless and I am a little goofy, so that makes me funny. It comes naturally. Even on screen, I try not to put extra effort as that makes it look forced.

Tell us more about your new show.

Apna News Aayega is very different from other comedy shows on TV. I have never seen or done anything like this before. The gags are really short, about three minutes long and they are hilarious. Each of the act is related to current affairs and so it really makes it relatable for the audience. We take situations and make jokes out of them. They are short, crisp and very funny. Recently we did a gag where I played Kareena Kapoor Khan and looked nothing like her. Even the actors who dressed up as Taimur and Saif Ali Khan looked hideous. But it was so much fun doing that.

You are also part of a high-voltage drama show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Do you feel working in comedy shows comes as a breather?

That is the best part of doing comedy shows. It’s a break and instant mood changer. It doesn’t even feel like work and I look forward to going on sets. There is so much positivity, happiness and laughter around. This is the prime reason I take up these projects.

You had a dream start with YHM but most of the time, the show focuses on Raman and Ishita (Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi). Don’t you feel left out?

It’s not just me, but none of the actors feel this way. We all get our own tracks and then given the much-required break. I think that works best for the audience also as they get to see every kind of story. The show is primarily based on Raman and Ishita but everyone has a strong part. We are all very happy with the way things work on this show. As actors, you can’t be working non-stop, so these breaks also help us get refreshed and give us time to prepare for our next track.

There is also a constant buzz that the show will end soon. Any truth to that?

Well, I really don’t know anything about that. But I know that it would be so tough to bid goodbye to the team. I have worked for a long time in the industry but never found such an amazing team. Everyone is like family and even though we will keep meeting, I will miss working every day with them. It would be the most difficult separation for all of us.

Lead roles or reality shows, what have you decided to take up next?

There are many offers but I am being cautious of what I do next. I don’t want to get associated with anything and everything. Also, I am already overworked and don’t want to have dark circles (laughs). Having carved my own niche, it’s a big responsibility next and I would wait for the right opportunity.