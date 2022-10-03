scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Adipurush director Om Raut says he always had Prabhas in mind: ‘If it was not him, I would have not made the film’

Adipurush director Om Raut spoke about casting Prabhas in the role of Raghav in Adipurush. Raut also shared how he worked on the character to move it beyond the “Prabhas persona”.

om raut, adipurush, prabhasAdipurush will release next year. (Photo: Om Raut/Instagram)

The much-anticipated film Adipurush’s first teaser was released on Sunday. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles of Raghav and Janaki, respectively, the Om Raut directorial will also feature Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Now, in an interview, Raut confessed that he wouldn’t have made Adipurush if Prabhas passed on the film.

“I always had Prabhas in my mind when I was writing Raghav’s character – it became so compelling for me. If it was not him, I would have not made the film,” the director told Variety.

Om Raut shared that he travelled to Hyderabad during the first lockdown in 2020 to discuss Adipurush with Prabhas. The actor, on his part, described his meeting with Raut as a “super exciting day”.

Also Read |Adipurush’s ‘half-baked’ CGI leaves fans with new respect for Brahmastra: ‘Japanese anime Ramayan from 1994 had better CGI’

However, Prabhas confessed that after three days he got a little stressed out. “I thought it’s the most precious film for the country – can I do it?” Prabhas told the publication that Raut told him not to worry. He added, “It was a beautiful thing that happened. And I think it’s the most prestigious film in my life.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...Premium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

Giving reasons for why he said yes to the film, Prabhas said it was Om Raut’s “intriguing screenplay and how it integrates the history and culture of India”. The superstar said that the way the director has designed the film is amazing.

Raut further shared that he worked hard to move beyond the “Prabhas persona”. Calling Prabhas the “quintessential superstar”, the director shared that he wanted to focus on the actor’s emotive eyes to get the character right.

He said, “The way he has played it is divine. It’s extremely spiritual on many levels, yet at the same time, it’s a commercial flick. So, it has that crazy balance of playing to the gallery, obviously, like everybody does, but at the same time, we had to maintain the sanctity and purity of the character and stay within that boundary and try to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Advertisement
Also Read |Ponniyin Selvan 1: Mani Ratnam is no SS Rajamouli or Shankar, but he’s fearless

The director-actor duo also shared that while the film’s story is based on mythology, it’s set in contemporary times. Prabhas mentioned that Om Raut has designed it for the present generation. “He wanted a swagger, which no other director could think of Adipurush like that. Om designed it for the kids and families,” he shared, adding that. “Even women love my action, so there’s a lot of action. And, he designed it in a commercial way, so I think it’s very happy news for the fans.”

Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush has been shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will release on January 12 next year and will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 08:17:56 pm
Next Story

Three more held in Arunachal public service commission paper leak case

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Parineeti Chopra, Ananya Panday, Arjun Kapoor: 8 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement