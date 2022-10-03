Adipurush director Om Raut says he always had Prabhas in mind: ‘If it was not him, I would have not made the film’

The much-anticipated film Adipurush’s first teaser was released on Sunday. Starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles of Raghav and Janaki, respectively, the Om Raut directorial will also feature Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh. Now, in an interview, Raut confessed that he wouldn’t have made Adipurush if Prabhas passed on the film.

“I always had Prabhas in my mind when I was writing Raghav’s character – it became so compelling for me. If it was not him, I would have not made the film,” the director told Variety.

Om Raut shared that he travelled to Hyderabad during the first lockdown in 2020 to discuss Adipurush with Prabhas. The actor, on his part, described his meeting with Raut as a “super exciting day”.

However, Prabhas confessed that after three days he got a little stressed out. “I thought it’s the most precious film for the country – can I do it?” Prabhas told the publication that Raut told him not to worry. He added, “It was a beautiful thing that happened. And I think it’s the most prestigious film in my life.”

Giving reasons for why he said yes to the film, Prabhas said it was Om Raut’s “intriguing screenplay and how it integrates the history and culture of India”. The superstar said that the way the director has designed the film is amazing.

Raut further shared that he worked hard to move beyond the “Prabhas persona”. Calling Prabhas the “quintessential superstar”, the director shared that he wanted to focus on the actor’s emotive eyes to get the character right.

He said, “The way he has played it is divine. It’s extremely spiritual on many levels, yet at the same time, it’s a commercial flick. So, it has that crazy balance of playing to the gallery, obviously, like everybody does, but at the same time, we had to maintain the sanctity and purity of the character and stay within that boundary and try to achieve what we want to achieve.”

Advertisement

The director-actor duo also shared that while the film’s story is based on mythology, it’s set in contemporary times. Prabhas mentioned that Om Raut has designed it for the present generation. “He wanted a swagger, which no other director could think of Adipurush like that. Om designed it for the kids and families,” he shared, adding that. “Even women love my action, so there’s a lot of action. And, he designed it in a commercial way, so I think it’s very happy news for the fans.”

Produced by T-Series and Retrophiles, Adipurush has been shot in Hindi and Telugu. It will release on January 12 next year and will also be available in Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.