Adele on hosting Saturday Night Live: I am excited and terrified

Adele is all set to host SNL.

English singer Adele will host the October 24 episode of Saturday Night Live. While she has previously performed on NBC’s long-running late-night live television sketch comedy and variety series, this will be her first time as the host.

Adele shared her excitement (and terror) on Instagram. She shared a photo of a cork bulletin board with flashcards bearing her name, date of SNL debut and ‘H.E.R’ (the musical guest) stuck with pushpins.

Adele said she has always wanted a ‘stand-alone’ moment on SNL. She also expressed her happiness over H.E.R being the musical guest on the episode.

In the caption, Adele said, “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

The rest of the caption read, “Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week ♥️🤞🏻.”

The SNL hosting gig marks Adele’s first major public appearance since 2017.

