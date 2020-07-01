Additi Gupta tests positive for coronavirus

Additi Gupta was last seen in Kaal Bhairav 2. (Photo: Additi Gupta/Instagram) Additi Gupta was last seen in Kaal Bhairav 2. (Photo: Additi Gupta/Instagram)

Popular television actor Additi Gupta recently tested positive for coronavirus. Presently quarantined at home, the actor shared that it is everyone’s social responsibility to get tested in time in order to break the chain.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, the Ishqbaaaz actor said, “My dog was not keeping well (and passed away last week). So I had been visiting the doctors, and even taking him out for walks. While one cannot put a date and time on how one contracted the virus, as soon as I realised I had symptoms, I decided to quarantine myself in my room.”

Additi Gupta shared that while she has been in isolation from June 19, as per BMC rules, she will have to complete 14-day quarantine period from the day her test results came, i.e June 24. “I am home, which is a great relief. It’s a safe haven, and I can also have whatever food I want to have,” said Additi.

The actor revealed that she initially had a runny nose, which until now wasn’t considered a symptom for coronavirus. Cautious about the same, she immediately isolated herself when she lost the sense of smell and taste. “By now, we all know about what happens when you get COVID-19. While the signs may have been a little uncommon for me, I decided to get tested, and the results came positive. I was already under quarantine, and we also got other people in the house tested. Their results, fortunately, were negative.”

Additi Gupta further shared that many people do not want to get tested owing to the stigma attached to it while some don’t want to know whether they have been infected. She said, “There is nothing to be ashamed of if you get coronavirus. It’s important that one gets tested in time. That’s your social responsibility, as that way you would not spread it further. I decided to be vocal about it as I want others to come forward, speak and seek assistance. We have to fight the virus together.”

The Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil actor lauded her family, husband (Kabir Chopra) and friends for their support. She also shared how being alone, she gets cranky sometimes but the ones close to her are keeping her spirits high.

“I panicked in the initial days, and especially the guilt that I may have infected them was also there. I called up everyone who I had met so that they could quarantine themselves or test. Once their reports came in, I was relieved. But they have all been really supportive, which in turn kept me positive,” she shared.

Additi Gupta added that physically she is doing well, and her sense of taste and smell is also back to some extent. “Anyone can get infected by this. Even if you have slightest of the symptoms, isolate yourself, and please get tested,” she appealed to everyone.

