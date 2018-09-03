Follow Us:
Inside Additi Gupta’s engagement ceremony

Additi Gupta, the Television actor known for shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Qubool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Ishqbaaz, is engaged to Kabir Chopra.

Written by Kriti Sonali | New Delhi | Published: September 3, 2018 8:42:32 am
Additi Gupta engagement photos Ishqbaaz actor Additi Gupta posted the click from her engagement ceremony and the best wishes started to pour in.
Television actor Additi Gupta had a hush-hush engagement on Sunday evening. The actor, who is known for shows like Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil, Qubool Hai, Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil, Ishqbaaz and many more, took to Instagram to announce the news. The actor shared a photo of herself and fiance Kabir Chopra.

Additi posted the click with a heart symbol and the best wishes started to pour in. She even shared a photo holding Kabir’s hand on her Instagram story and wrote, er “I said no… Just kidding. He is mine.”

A few inside photos from Additi Gupta and Kabir Chopra’s engagement were shared by producer Sakett Saawhney. Also, Ekta Kapoor and Karan Patel shared Additi’s photos on their Instagram story. Others like Anita Hassandani, Kritika Kamra, Shweta Tiwari, Drashti Dhami and Sristy Rode also wished the actor.

Scroll to see all photos from Ishqbaaz fame Additi Gupta’s engagement with Kabir Chopra:

See Ekta Kapoor and Karan Patel’s wish for Additi:

