Adam Levine leaves The Voice

Maroon 5 lead Adam Levine is set to depart from NBC singing competition show The Voice.

According to Variety, Carson Daly, who hosts the show, announced the news on Friday.

“He’ll always be a cherished member of The Voice family, and of course we wish him nothing but the best,” Daly said.

The 40-year-old musician was one of the original coaches who launched The Voice when it premiered in April 2011, sitting on the show’s iconic red chairs alongside Blake Shelton, Christina Aguilera, and CeeLo Green.

He and Shelton have remained on the show ever since, though other coaches have rotated.

Levine also shared the news on Instagram and said, “I am truly honoured to be a part of of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life.”

He will be replaced by former coach Gwen Stefani.