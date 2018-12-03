Sitaara actor Adaa Khan: Would love to possess the special power of invisibility

“Expect a lot of suspense, thriller, drama and a very different storyline,” expressed Adaa Khan while talking about her new series Vish ya Amrit…Sitaara. The recreation of the Vishakanya folklore, Sitaara will see the actor play the titular role. Along with Adaa, the daily also stars Shilpa Agnihotri, Shakti Anand and Sandeep Baswana in pivotal roles.

Sharing more about her character, Adaa in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com said, “Sitaara is a very bubbly, positive and modern girl. While she is a Vishkanya, she is oblivious to her supernatural powers. So it would be interesting to see what happens when she gets to know about the truth. Also, on the side, her mother wants her to be a destroyer, while her father brings her up to become a protector. It would be a clash of emotions for her. Let’s see which way will she eventually opt for.”

The actor has previously done two seasons of Naagin, and when asked about this special connection with the supernatural genre, she smiled to say, “Because I love it. I don’t know if there’s a connection but I think the audience enjoys fantasies right now. And personally, I also love watching supernatural shows. There was a time when only saas-bahu worked and then romances and now, it’s all about presenting a larger than life tales. Sitaara is a very out-of-box concept. Not many people know about Vishkanya, neither did I. So there’s already a lot of curiosity involved. And I am really happy bagging this show.”

Kya Sitaara legi apni Maa ka badla ya chalegi apne pita ki nakshe kadam par? Dekhiye ‘Vish ya Amrit: #Sitaara‘ 3 Dec se Mon-Fri raat 10.30 baje. @adaa1nonly #ShilpaSaklani #SandeepBaswana pic.twitter.com/x8VyGvpGGC — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 26, 2018

The 29-year-old further opened up about not being stereotyped in the genre yet. “I feel I am truly blessed. In my career span, I have done so many different shades and characters. God has been kind, for no actor ever wishes to get typecast. I am so thankful to the makers, who keep offering me newer roles. On TV, one doesn’t really get so lucky. I wish to continue exploring all kinds of genres and characters,” she said.

We further asked the actor, if she could have one supernatural power, what would that be. With a broad smile, Adaa said, “While growing up I have watched and read so many fantasies. I think all of us desire a special power. And if I could, I would love to have the power of invisibility. It would be so much fun. I could travel to any corner of the world without been seen.”

Starting tonight, Sitaara will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm on Colors.