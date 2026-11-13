‘Never bite the hand that watered you’: Hina Khan and Rajan Shahi end their 10-year feud

Nearly 10 years after their relationship turned sour following Hina Khan’s exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, actor Hina Khan and producer Rajan Shahi seem to have put their differences behind them. The two recently reunited at a Diwali celebration, and what followed was a rather heartfelt exchange on social media.

Rajan shared pictures with Hina on Instagram, with a note that read, “We meet, we part… (10 years), we meet again. All’s well that ends well for a good new beginning. Thu thu thu! Hina, lots of blessings and love. Happy new beginning to us, full of learning, happiness, renewed mutual respect, love and prosperity. To a new journey full of good health, joy and a future with a smile. To cherish and protect our bond forever (sic)”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajan Shahi (@rajan.shahi.543)

Responding to Rajan Shahi’s post, Hina Khan shared a message about moving on. “Never bite the hands that watered you when you were just a seed. Today you may be a tree, but once you needed care, love and support to grow,” she wrote.

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor went on to reveal that this was something her father had taught her and that she had always believed in it. Addressing Rajan as ‘Rajan Sir’, she added, “No matter the circumstances or how I felt, I never wanted to say something I couldn’t take back. Love and respect for you always. Life is too short to hold grudges and too beautiful to be stuck in the past. I have nothing but love for you and the entire DKP family. After all, we grew up together. Here’s to more love, more memories and many more beautiful chapters together.”

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Hina Khan responds to Rajan Shahi’s post. Hina Khan responds to Rajan Shahi’s post.

Hina Khan and Rajan Shahi had a fallout after she quit Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2016. She marked her television debut in 2009 with this show, as Akshara, and was a part of it for nearly eight years.

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What went wrong between Hina Khan and Rajan Shahi?

Reports suggested that Hina khan’s exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was to explore opportunities beyond daily soaps and television. Their feud became public in January 2017, when Rajan Shahi spoke about the exits of the show’s original lead pair, Hina and Karan Mehra, who played Akshara and Naitik.

Shortly after the exit of the central characters, Rajan, in a press conference, said that the show had grown after the two actors’ exits. He said, “With due respect to both the actors, it is a fact that after Naitik (Karan’s character) left, we could consolidate our position much stronger and the TRPs actually increased. Likewise, after Hina’s exit, the show has grown.”

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His comments did not go down well with Hina Khan. Questioning why the producer had not raised these concerns when she was still part of the show, Hina said, “Everybody has the right to express, but being a producer, why was he quiet when we were part of the show for eight long years?”

She also maintained that neither she nor Karan Mehra had spoken ill of the producer, the production house or the show. Karan, too, was unhappy with Rajan’s remarks about his work and said that his attendance records could establish how much he had worked.

Rajan Shahi reveals why Hina Khan was terminated from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The differences between the two resurfaced in April 2024 when Rajan Shahi revisited Hina Khan’s exit during an interview with Telly Talk India. The producer claimed that the last few months of their association had become difficult, citing issues with shooting schedules and actor’s interference in the script.

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Rajan explained that a meeting had been held between Hina, the channel representatives and him, following which they had mutually decided to part ways on an amicable note. However, he claimed that things became unpleasant after the meeting.

Recalling a particular incident, Rajan said that Hina had refused to deliver certain lines that praised Shivangi Joshi‘s character Naira. He claimed that he told her to either perform the scene as written or leave the set.

According to Rajan, Hina spent the day in her makeup room. After she left the set that night, she was informed through a message that her services had been terminated and that she need not return. He further claimed that although Hina shot the scene the following day, the footage was eventually scrapped.

Hina Khan says she left Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai on a bitter note but never lost respect for the makers

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In June 2024, Hina Khan addressed Rajan Shahi’s claims in an interview with Galatta Plus. While she acknowledged that her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai had not been pleasant, she maintained that she continued to respect the people who gave her her first break.

“I have that respect and regard. I don’t know why is it happening from the other side, time and again. I just don’t get it. Not that I would like to talk about it and I don’t want to,” she said.

Hina also spoke about how deeply her father was affected by her exit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She recalled that he had asked her to promise that she would never speak ill of anyone associated with the show.

“I remember my father was extremely sad and right after I left the show, he took a promise from me. He said, ‘Promise me you will never speak ill about anyone from that show’. He said that. I stick to that. Now, he is not here. How can I break that promise? I am not going to say anything,” she shared.