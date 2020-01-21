Actors pick the best TV show of the last decade

Divyanka Tripathi and Hiten Tejwani picked Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as the best TV show of the last decade. Divyanka Tripathi and Hiten Tejwani picked Yeh Hai Mohabbatein as the best TV show of the last decade.

The last ten years have been a game-changer for the television industry. The era of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi got over, and with that, the trend of appointment viewing diminished. The ratings overall saw a deep decline, with cheaper internet and people watching shows on their phones.

In the past few years, there have been many shows that wrapped up within months. However, some did manage to stand the test of time.

Indianexpress.com asked a few popular actors from the small screen to pick their best show (fiction) of the last decade.

Divyanka Tripathi: My choice undoubtedly would be Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. It continued to entertain the audience for six long years out of the ten. Everything about the show was just fantastic.

Khushwant Walia: I would name Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I did not choose it because I did a cameo on the show, but I am amazed that even after ten years of it being on air, the makers are so passionate about it. It’s commendable how they have managed to keep the show fresh in terms of styling and storytelling. The characters have also grown with time. The serial can give competition to any new show even today. Also, what’s worth applauding is that they did not fall for the TRP trap and include illogical or supernatural elements to boost rating. It has stuck to pure human emotions and drama.

Eisha Singh: It might feel odd, but I would pick both my shows – Ishq Ka Rang Safed and Ishq Subhan Allah. In a time when women are seen conspiring against each other or indulging in kitchen politics, both these shows focussed on women empowerment. While Ishq Ka Rang Safed tried to bring a ray of hope in widows’ lives, the issue of triple talaq was highlighted through Ishq Subhan Allah.

Hiten Tejwani: For me shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and Kutumb still remain iconic. But if I have to choose something from the last decade, then I would go with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, that was until recently one of the most-watched shows. And going back in time, I think Pavitra Rishta also managed to stand out and create a place for itself. It was a beautiful show.

Tarun Khanna: I would choose Chandragupta Maurya as the best show in the last ten years. The kind of storytelling and performances that we saw in the show was just amazing. Also, even after being a part of the industry for so long, I have never experienced the kind of fandom this show had. It was just mind-blowing.

Bhumika Gurung: It might feel strange, but I will pick my own show Nimki Mukhiya. There has been no show like it in the last decade. We have never heard a story like this, and I feel immense pride to be a part of it.

