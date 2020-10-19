scorecardresearch
Monday, October 19, 2020
Actor Zarina Roshan Khan passes away

Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia posted photos of themselves and Zarina Roshan Khan on Instagram, remembering their time on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai | October 19, 2020 12:34:50 pm
zarina roshan khanZarina Roshan Khan was 54. (Photo: Vin Rana, Shabir Ahluwalia/Instagram)

Actor Zarina Roshan Khan recently passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. She was 54. Khan played the role of Indu Dadi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Zarina’s co-stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia posted photos of themselves and the actor on Instagram, remembering their time on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. Jha also shared a video from the shoot where Zarina is seen dancing on “Hawa Hawai”.

Ahluwalia shared a photo of him lovingly giving a kiss on Zarina’s cheeks. He captioned the photo, “Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera.”

💔…

Other actors from Kumkum Bhagya, and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya commented on Sriti and Shabir’s posts, mourning the demise of Zarina Roshan Khan. Expressing her shock, Shraddha Arya wrote, “Really Shocking & extremely sad,” while Supriya Shukla, Vin Rana and Ankit Mohan prayed for the departed soul. Others also commented with a broken heart emoji, and mentioned how much they will miss the actor.

Having started her career as a stunt woman, Zarina starred in several shows and films. Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen playing a pivotal role in Vidya.

