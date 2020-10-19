Actor Zarina Roshan Khan passes away

Zarina Roshan Khan was 54. (Photo: Vin Rana, Shabir Ahluwalia/Instagram)

Actor Zarina Roshan Khan recently passed away in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. She was 54. Khan played the role of Indu Dadi in Zee TV show Kumkum Bhagya.

Zarina’s co-stars Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia posted photos of themselves and the actor on Instagram, remembering their time on the sets of Kumkum Bhagya. Jha also shared a video from the shoot where Zarina is seen dancing on “Hawa Hawai”.

Ahluwalia shared a photo of him lovingly giving a kiss on Zarina’s cheeks. He captioned the photo, “Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera.”

Other actors from Kumkum Bhagya, and its spin-off Kundali Bhagya commented on Sriti and Shabir’s posts, mourning the demise of Zarina Roshan Khan. Expressing her shock, Shraddha Arya wrote, “Really Shocking & extremely sad,” while Supriya Shukla, Vin Rana and Ankit Mohan prayed for the departed soul. Others also commented with a broken heart emoji, and mentioned how much they will miss the actor.

Having started her career as a stunt woman, Zarina starred in several shows and films. Apart from Kumkum Bhagya, she was also seen playing a pivotal role in Vidya.

