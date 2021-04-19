Actor Vatsal Sheth tests positive for Covid-19: ‘Please stay home and stay safe’

Film and television actor Vatsal Sheth is the latest celebrity to test positive for coronavirus. The actor on Monday shared the news via an Instagram post which featured his image alongside the inscription ‘+ve.’

Sharing that he too has been diagnosed with the virus, Vatsal wrote in the caption, “Hogaye hum bhi Covid-19 +VE. I am following all the safety protocols under the right advice. Grateful for all your love and support. Please stay home & stay safe.”

The comment section of the actor’s post was immediately filled with heartwarming wishes of speedy recovery. While many wrote “Get well soon,” a few fans asked Vatsal to “take utmost care”.

On the work front, Vatsal Sheth was last seen in the television series Yeh Rishety Hain Pyaar Ke. The actor also appeared in Netflix movie The Girl on the Train, where he was seen essaying the role of Rajeev Arya alongside Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Apart from Vatsal, several celebrities from the film and television world have tested positive for Covid-19. The list includes names like Akshay Kumar, Sonu Sood, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, among others. To curb the spread of the virus, various state governments have imposed night curfews and temporary lockdowns. While Maharashtra is under a 15-day lockdown, Delhi will undergo a full week of lockdown, starting tonight.