Actor Srishty Rode joins The Kapil Sharma Show

While fans are upset about Krushna Abhishek‘s exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, makers are on their way to introduce some new faces. The first one on the grip is actor Srishty Rode. The Bigg Boss 12 star will be joining Kapil Sharma and the team to tickle fans’ funny bones.

Having risen to fame with projects like Choti Bahu, Yeh Ishq Hand aaye, Punar Vivah among others, fans haven’t watched Srishty in comedy before this. However, in Bigg Boss and even through social media, they have seen her fun side. A source close to the show told indianexpress.com that the team was impressed by Srishty’s comedy timings and her eagerness to play many characters.

“The season was set to bring about a lot of changes, especially in terms of the vibe and characters. While we did not know Krushna would not be part of the show, we did find a gem in Srishty. Fans will be in for a surprise to see her perform on The Kapil Sharma Show,” added the source. As already reported by us, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will launch on September 10, and will air at 9:30 pm on weekends. Apart from Srishty, the show will feature the original cast of Kapil, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, and Chandan Prabhakar. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

The makers have released the promo of the new season and apart from Srishty, the promo also features news names like Gaurav Dubey, Sidharth Sagar, Srikant G Maski and Ishtiyak Khan.