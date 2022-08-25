scorecardresearch
Thursday, Aug 25, 2022

Actor Srishty Rode joins The Kapil Sharma Show

Television actor and Bigg Boss 12 fame Srishty Rode is all set to join The Kapil Sharma Show. The new season of the comedy show will introduce a few more names in the coming days.

Srishty RodeActor Srishty Rode will be joining The Kapil Sharma Show. (Photo: Instagram/srishtyrode24)

While fans are upset about Krushna Abhishek‘s exit from The Kapil Sharma Show, makers are on their way to introduce some new faces. The first one on the grip is actor Srishty Rode. The Bigg Boss 12 star will be joining Kapil Sharma and the team to tickle fans’ funny bones.

Having risen to fame with projects like Choti Bahu, Yeh Ishq Hand aaye, Punar Vivah among others, fans haven’t watched Srishty in comedy before this. However, in Bigg Boss and even through social media, they have seen her fun side. A source close to the show told indianexpress.com that the team was impressed by Srishty’s comedy timings and her eagerness to play many characters.

“The season was set to bring about a lot of changes, especially in terms of the vibe and characters. While we did not know Krushna would not be part of the show, we did find a gem in Srishty. Fans will be in for a surprise to see her perform on The Kapil Sharma Show,” added the source.

As already reported by us, the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show will launch on September 10, and will air at 9:30 pm on weekends. Apart from Srishty, the show will feature the original cast of Kapil, Kiku Sharda, Archana Puran Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, and Chandan Prabhakar.

 

The makers have released the promo of the new season and apart from Srishty, the promo also features news names like Gaurav Dubey, Sidharth Sagar, Srikant G Maski and Ishtiyak Khan.

The shoot for the show has already begun with Akshay Kumar promoting his film Cuttputlli. However, there is no clarity on whether the episode will feature as the first one. The team is on a roll creating a bank of epsodes, before they fly off to Australia for their tour next week.

