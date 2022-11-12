scorecardresearch
Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Actor Siddhaanth Surryavanshi passes away at 46

Soon after the news of the actor’s death broke out, several of Surryavanshi’s co-stars, colleagues and friends took to social media to express their grief.

TELEVISION ACTOR Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi died on Friday after suffering a suspected heart attack at a gym in Mumbai. He was 46.

The actor was taken to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital around 12.30 pm where he was declared dead. “They tried to revive him. In all probability he suffered a heart attack while he was at the gym. The family told this to the hospital,” new agency PTI quoted a source in the hospital as saying.

His Ziddi Dil Maane Na co-star Kaveri Priyam, in an Instagram story, expressed disbelief at the actor’s death. “This is unbelievable… We’d met and spoken so much about the craft and life in general. I consider myself lucky to have known and worked with a person like you… so passionate, forever smiling and cheering people up.”

Former cricketer Salil Ankola shared a picture of Surryavanshi on Instagram, with the caption, “Gone too soon. Rest in peace, my friend. No words to express my grief.” Actor Jay Banushali, who broke the news of the actor’s death, also shared Surryavanshi’s picture on an Instagram story, and wrote, “Gone too soon”.

He worked in several popular TV shows, including Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Krishna Arjun, Bhagyavidhaata, Sufiyana Pyaar Mera, Waaris and Grihasti.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 12-11-2022 at 02:00:58 am
In Cong's new list, turncoat Rajyaguru in fray from Rajkot

