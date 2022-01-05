Actor Sharad Malhotra tests positive for Covid-19, in home quarantine

After actors Delnaaz Irani, Sumona Chakravarti, John Abraham, producer Ekta Kapoor, Vidrohi star Sharad Malhotra has also tested positive for Covid-19. His producers released a media statement sharing that he is in home quarantine and receiving medical treatment.

The statement further informed that while he wasn’t shooting for a few days, the cast and crew were tested as a precautionary measure after his diagnosis. The set of the show was also sanitised.

Also Read | Prem Chopra, wife Uma discharged from hospital

“Actor Sharad Malhotra who is an integral part of the TV show Vidrohi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Though he was not shooting with us for the past few days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilised as per the protocol. Currently, Sharad is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to,” read the statement by Subrat Sinha & Bodhisattva, Producers, Gaatha Films, LLP.

As per Sharad Malhotra’s recent posts on Instagram, he was on a New Year break to Himachal Pradesh with wife Ripci Bhatia.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sharad_Malhotra009 (@sharadmalhotra009)

Earlier in the day, actor Erica Fernandes also shared her positive diagnosis. In a detailed post, the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor also warned fans to not rely on home kits as she tested negative on it thrice. However, given she continued to develop symptoms, Erica decided to go for a lab test, which eventually proved she was positive.

“All 3 tests showed negative, along with me my moms test on coviself also showed negative but i dint feel too good because this time the sore throat was so bad that i felt like i had a sand paper in my throat. As i started to develop symptoms I opted for the lab test which came out positive. Mom n me have been facing congestion, cough, cold , severe body and head aches and fluctuating fever with occasional shivers,” she wrote in an Instagram post.