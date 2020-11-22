Actor Sana Khan gets hitched

Sana Khan's nikah was held on November 20. (Photo: Sana Khan/Instagram)

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Sana Khan has married Anas Sayed. The wedding, attended by family and close friends, was held on November 20.

Sana took to Instagram to share the news. Sharing a photo, she wrote, “Loved each other for the sake of Allah. Married each other for the sake of Allah. May Allah keep us united in this Duniya and reunite us in jannah ♥️. Fabi ayyi ala-e rabbekumaa tokazzebaan. Which of the favours of your lord will u deny ♥️ #sanakhan #anassayed #nikah #married #20thnov #alhumdulillah.”

On Saturday, a video featuring Sana Khan and Anas Sayed went viral on social media.

In October, Sana Khan had announced her exit from the film industry.

The actor took to Instagram and wrote a long note which read, “I declare today that from today onwards, I have resolved to say goodbye to my showbiz lifestyle forever and serve humanity and follow the orders of my creator. All brothers and sisters are requested to pray for me to Allah to accept my repentance and grant me the true ability to live in accordance with my determination of spending my life following the commandments of my creator and in the service of humanity, and grant me perseverance in it.”

Earlier this year, Sana Khan made headlines for calling out YouTuber and dancer Melvin Louis. She broke up with Melvin after accusing him of cheating on her. In a long post, she called the YouTuber “a compulsive cheater and a compulsive liar.”

Sana Khan made her acting debut with Tamil film Silambattam. Besides starring in Hindi films like Salman Khan-starrer Jai Ho and Wajah Tum Ho, she also participated in the sixth season of reality show Bigg Boss.

