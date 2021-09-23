Actor Nicole Richie’s hair catch fire while blowing out birthday candles: ’40 is lit’

American TV personality and actor Nicole Richie accidentally lit her hair on fire while blowing out the candles of her birthday cake. Nicole turned 40 on September 21.

In a video shared by herself on her Instagram profile, before Nicole can blow out the candles properly, two locks of her hair catch fire. This prompts her to scream with fear and one of the people present to stamp out the flames with their hand.

Thankfully, not a lot a lot of damage was done to the hair and Nicole was not hurt. We say that because she was feeling well and comfortable enough to joke about the incident.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NICOLE RICHIE (@nicolerichie)

While sharing the video, she wrote, “Well… so far 40 is lit.”

Nicole Richie is best known for films like Kids in America and White Collar Blue. She has also appeared in TV shows like The Simple Life, Six Feet Under and RuPaul’s Drag Race.

A Berkeley, California native, Nicole is married to musician Joel Madden. They have two children, one son and a daughter.