Actor Mya-Lecia Naylor dies at 16

British TV actor Mya-Lecia Naylor, 16, has passed away. She appeared in CBBC shows Millie Inbetween and Almost Never.

Mya-Lecia Naylor died on April 7 after she collapsed, said her agents A&J Management. The cause of her death is not known yet.

CBBC announced the news on their website as they wrote, “We are so sorry to have to tell you that Mya-Lecia, who you will know from ‘Millie Inbetween’ and ‘Almost Never’ has, very sadly, died. Mya-Lecia was a much loved part of the BBC Children’s family, and a hugely talented actress, singer and dancer. We will miss her enormously and we are sure that you will want to join us in sending all our love to her family and friends. If you would like to share a memory of Mya-Lecia, you can post a comment below.”

Almost Never posted a tribute to Mya-Lecia on their Instagram handle. The caption read, “Our thoughts are with Mya-Lecia’s family, friends and everyone that loved her at this very sad time. RIP Mya-Lecia.”

Alice Webb, director of BBC Children’s, which includes CBBC, said, “She has shone so brightly on our screens, both in Millie Inbetween and Almost Never, and it’s unthinkable that she won’t be part of our journey going forward.”

Mya-Lecia’s co-actor Millie Innes took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt post about her friend and wrote, “Devestated for Mya. The pain of her passing has been awful. Mya and I grew up together over the past five years and had an extremely close relationship. I will always cherish our relationship and the moments we spend together beautiful girl ❤️ I am devastated and heartbroken❤️ Thank you for all your kind support. It means a lot to me. I won’t be able to reply to all your DM’s and comments but if you would like to post a tribute to Mya, please go to the CBBC website where there is an online book of condolence. X”