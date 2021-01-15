Mohit Malik tests positive for coronavirus

Television actor Mohit Malik has tested positive for coronavirus. The Lockdown Ki Lovestory actor took to Instagram to share the news.

Mohit shared that while he has been taking all necessary precautions, sometimes there is a “wafer-thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur.”

Mohit Malik further said that he had a fever yesterday, and his first impulse was to take the Covid test. After the result came positive, the actor said that he isolated himself at home. He also added that his pregnant wife Additie Malik is “fortunately safe.”

Read Mohit Malik’s complete note here:

As much as we try our best and take necessary precautions, sometimes there is always a wafer thin chance for an inadvertent situation to occur.

Yesterday I caught fever and our first impulse was to get a Covid test done, which has come out positive. Addite is fortunately safe, but we have both isolated and I have quarantined myself.

I request all those who were in touch with me for the past few days to exercise caution and take the necessary tests if any symptoms show or even otherise, as a safety measure.

Let’s pray and hope that we get over this rough tide, not just us, but whoever is going through this and let us hope to start living again in a safe and secure environment 🙏🏻❤️.