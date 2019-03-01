Actor Luke Perry hospitalised

Riverdale and Beverly Hills, 90210 star Luke Perry has been hospitalised, his publicist said Thursday.

Arnold Robinson told The Associated Press that the 52-year-old actor is “currently under observation” at the hospital.

Paramedics responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 am on Wednesday at a home in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles and took a patient to a hospital, the city’s fire department said. Public records list the address as Perry’s.

No reason for the hospitalisation or any details on his condition were given.

Perry has played construction construction-company owner Fred Andrews, father of main character Archie Andrews, for three seasons on Riverdale, the CW series that gives a dark take on Archie comics, and has been slated for a fourth.

The CW declined to comment on Perry.

Born and raised in rural Fredericktown, Ohio, Perry was tapped for heartthrob status along with Jason Priestley on Beverly Hills 90210, which ran from 1990 to 2000.

Perry has had roles in a handful of films, including The Fifth Element, 8 Seconds and American Strays. He appeared in HBO’s prison drama Oz and voiced cartoons like The Incredible Hulk and Mortal Kombat. In recent years he starred in the series Ties That Bind and Body of Proof.

The same day he was hospitalized, Fox TV announced that it would be running a six-episode return of 90210 that features most of the original cast, but Perry was not among those announced.