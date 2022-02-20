scorecardresearch
Sunday, February 20, 2022
Actor Lindsey Pearlman found dead after going missing in Los Angeles

The cause of Lindsey Pearlman's death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.

By: AP | Los Angeles |
February 20, 2022 8:59:47 am
Erin Pearlman, Erin Pearlman death, Erin Pearlman bodyErin Pearlman's body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said. (Photo: ABC)

Actor Lindsey Erin Pearlman, who had roles in General Hospital, American Housewife and other shows, was found dead days after she was reported missing in Los Angeles, authorities said.

Investigators had sought the public’s help in finding Pearlman, 43, who was last seen around noon last Sunday, ABC 7 reported.

Her body was found Friday morning when officers responded to a call for a death investigation in a residential neighborhood of Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The LA County coroner’s office later determined the deceased individual was Pearlman, according to the news station.

The cause of death and the circumstances of her disappearance are under investigation.

Pearlman had roles on the TV version of The Purge and Chicago Justice, according to a biography on her personal website. She also had extensive experience in theater in Chicago, her hometown.

