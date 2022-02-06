Actor Kishori Shahane’s car meets with an accident: ‘Lives saved, God bless’

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Kishori Shahane on Saturday shared that her car met with a near-fatal accident. Sharing pictures from near Lonavla, the actor informed fans that while the car has been destroyed, lives were saved. She wrote “God Bless,” while tagging her family members.

In the photos, the car can be seen damaged on one side after the high-impact collision with a truck on the highway. A crowd can also be seen gathered around the accident site. “Our car met with an accident.. car destroyed, lives saved..God Bless..Jako rakhe saiya maar sake na koi. #save #life #godbless @varun_vij @hashmegh @bobbyvij17 @deepakbalrajvij,” she wrote with the photos.

Kishori Shahane’s friends and fans were quick to respond to the post. Actor Sheetal Maulik wrote, “This was major @kishorishahane thank god no one was hurt,” while Adish Vaidya added, “Thank god u both are fine.” Fans, who were relieved to know they were safe, also showed concern for the actor. “Hope all are fine now mam pls take care,” a fan wrote, as another fan added, “omg Ma’am aplog sab thik ho na .kisi ko bhi chot tou nahi lagi na.”

Having worked in the entertainment industry for close to three decades, Kishori Shahane is a popular face in the Hindi and Marathi industry. At present, she is seen playing the role of Virat’s (Neil Bhatt) aunt in Star Plus’ popular drama Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.