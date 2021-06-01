Actor Karan Mehra says wife Nisha Rawal ‘smashed her head on the wall’ to implicate him, her brother hit him

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal have been married for more than eight years. (Photo: Karan Mehra/Instagram)

Actor Karan Mehra was arrested on Monday night after allegedly assaulting his wife Nisha Rawal. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai star has been married for more than eight years. Nisha filed a complaint in the Goregaon (Mumbai) police station alleging that after an argument, Karan pushed her against a wall, and hurt her head.

After he was freed on bail on Tuesday, the TV actor told indianexpress.com that his wife ‘smashed her head on the wall’ after the alimony discussions between them failed. He has even called the case filed against him as ‘false’.

Here’s all that you need to know about the actor who found fame after playing the ideal son Naitik on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and the case against him.

Why is Karan Mehra making headlines now?

Karan Mehra’s wife Nisha Rawal filed a case against him on May 31 night accusing him of assault. An FIR was registered under section 336 and 337 of IPC and after being detained for questioning, the actor was later placed under arrest.

Current status on case against Karan Mehra

After being produced before a magistrate court in Borivali (west) on Tuesday morning, he has been granted bail. Vishal Thakur, Deputy commissioner of police, zone XI, confirmed the same to Indian Express.

#UPDATE | Actor Karan Mehra has been given bail by police: Mumbai Police#Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) June 1, 2021

Karan’s statement on the case

Karan Mehra has refuted his wife’s allegations and said that there was trouble in his marriage with Nisha for a couple of years and they were trying to ‘fix things’. “We have been in a strained relationship for a couple of years now, and since we could see there was no point staying together, we decided to part ways. Given we have a son, I wanted to separate amicably so that we can give him a good future. I came back from Chandigarh to talk things out and got infected with Covid-19. After having recovered, I called her rakhi brother Ritesh Sethia home so that he can help us come to a mutual decision,” shared Karan.

However, the actor said that her brother demanded a huge alimony amount, which was not possible for him to pay. Nisha, as per him, also gave him a huge list of things in demand. After not coming to a conclusion, Karan said he told them that they will talk about it later or let the court decide.

While he was speaking to his mother, Karan shared that Nisha barged in and started abusing him and his family. “She even spat at me twice and kept saying she will play dirty now. I told her to leave the room and while I was washing my hands, she smashed her head on the wall, and told everyone that I did it. They also started recording footage on the phone to frame me. Her brother hit me and even threatened to kill me and my family. I am still very weak from my Covid-19 diagnosis and did not even have the strength to fight back,” he shared.

As the police was summoned, Karan went to the station, and said that the officials were very cooperating. Having listened to both sides, they did file a report but granted him bail too. Currently shaken from the incident, Karan shared that he will live with his friends and then move to his parents home. He said he is already in talks with his lawyers for the divorce.

Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal’s relationship

In 2008, Karan Mehra and Nisha Rawal met on the sets of her film Hastey Hastey, where he was working as a stylist. As the shoot progressed, the two became good friends, and love bloomed soon after. The couple tied the knot in November 2012 in a big fat Indian wedding style. They also participated in Nach Baliye 5 together. Karan and Nisha welcomed their first baby Kavish Mehra in 2017.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Mehra (@realkaranmehra)

The couple’s earlier response to trouble in marriage

News of trouble brewing in their relationship surfaced last month. While Karan was said to be spending more time in Punjab shooting for his projects, Nisha was spending time with their child. While he refrained from commenting on the matter, Nisha, debunked the news to ETimes sharing that the information was not true.

Karan Mehra’s claim to fame

Karan Mehra became an overnight star playing Naitik Singhania in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, opposite Hina Khan. In 2016, the actor quit the daily citing health issues and took a break from work. He then participated in Bigg Boss 10 but could not have a long stay. He made a comeback with Khatmal E Ishq after a year, and has since then played pivotal roles in shows like Ek Bhram…Sarvagun Sampanna, Shubharaambh, among more. He is currently part of a Punjabi project Mawaan Thandiyan Chawan.