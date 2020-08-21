TV actor Gaurav Chopraa’s mother passes away

Gaurav Chopraa's mother was fighting cancer for three years (Photo: Gaurav Chopraa/Instagram)

Television actor Gaurav Chopra’s mother passed away on Wednesday in Delhi. She had been fighting advanced-stage pancreatic cancer for the last three years and had recently tested positive for coronavirus.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the Uttaran actor shared that his mother was always the brightest spot of energy in the room. Addressing himself as her ‘kanha’, Chopraa added that he is sure his mother would be making everyone her fan in the other world.

Posting pictures of his mother in happy moments the actor wrote, “My mommy strongest !! The first picture is from a year ago. Three years of cancer fighting of the worst kind, three years of nonstop chemo: and she was bucking us up! Always the brightest spot of energy in the room. Always. The beauty that did not need any kind of accentuation. It stood out .loved by all. To the point of seeming like her fans. . . Inspired so many..as a teacher, as a principal, as a colleague, as a friend, as a human being pursuing spiritual growth over everything else.. I can go on and on. about a million things..she introduced me to everything in life ..my strength..my source..#MeriMaa was the strongest… She left us yesterday… In the other world she would be making everyone her fan, I’m sure! Aapka #kaanha.”

Many friends and colleagues of Chopraa replied with condolence messages on the post. Actors Nisha Rawal, Karan Mehra, Delnaaz Irani, Meera Chopra paid tribute to the departed soul.

Gaurav Chopraa had recently told Bombay Times revealed that both his parents are battling coronavirus in different hospitals. He mentioned how his mother tested positive followed by his father. The actor shared that while he would not have spoken during this tough time, he wanted people to be aware of how the virus can spread anywhere.

Gaurav Chopraa was last seen in the reboot of Sanjivani.

