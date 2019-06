Actor and theatre artist Dinyar Contractor passed away on Wednesday morning. He was 79.

Actor-politican Smriti Irani shared her condolences on Twitter. She wrote, “He brought bursts of laughter with him wherever he went, he lit up the screen and our lives with his wit & charm. We will miss your presence Dinyar bhai. Rest in Peace Padma Shri Dinyar Contractor – theatre legend, actor par excellence”

The funeral will be held at Worli prayer hall in Mumbai at 3:30 pm.

More details awaited.