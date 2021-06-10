Actor Danish Sait gets married, sister Kubbra Sait sends her wishes: ‘The best forever to come’

Television host, actor and comedian Danish Sait tied the knot with his fiancee Anya Rangaswami on Wednesday. Danish took to social media to announce the nuptials. Anya is a graphic designer by profession and lives in Mumbai.

Danish and Anya opted for a low-key wedding, in line with the Covid-19 norms. With just family and close friends in attendance, they opted for a registered wedding. They also shared photos from the ceremony with their face masks on.

Danish shared first pictures from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love.”

Danish’s sister, actor Kubbra Sait congratulated her brother and her new sister-in-law Anya and wrote, “The babies are married…Wish you both the best forever to come.”

On the work front, Danish featured in a web series called Afsos last year. He began his career as a radio jockey before playing the lead in Humble Politician Nograj in 2018. The film is co-written by the actor, and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Danish is a popular face in Kannada cinema.