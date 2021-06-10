scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 10, 2021
Most read

Actor Danish Sait gets married, sister Kubbra Sait sends her wishes: ‘The best forever to come’

Actor and comedian Danish Sait tied the knot with his fiancee Anya Rangaswami on Wednesday in the presence of close family and friends.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
June 10, 2021 4:34:56 pm
Danish-Sait-Anya-RangaswamiDanish Sait and Anya Rangaswami tied the knot on June 10. (Photos: Danish Sait/Instagram)

Television host, actor and comedian Danish Sait tied the knot with his fiancee Anya Rangaswami on Wednesday. Danish took to social media to announce the nuptials. Anya is a graphic designer by profession and lives in Mumbai.

Danish and Anya opted for a low-key wedding, in line with the Covid-19 norms. With just family and close friends in attendance, they opted for a registered wedding. They also shared photos from the ceremony with their face masks on.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Danish sait (@danishsait)

Danish shared first pictures from the wedding on Instagram and wrote, “Anya and I exchanged rings today in the presence of 15 of our closest family & friends, following our registered wedding yesterday. As we embark on this journey of love and togetherness, please bless us and send us your love.”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Danish’s sister, actor Kubbra Sait congratulated her brother and her new sister-in-law Anya and wrote, “The babies are married…Wish you both the best forever to come.”

On the work front, Danish featured in a web series called Afsos last year. He began his career as a radio jockey before playing the lead in Humble Politician Nograj in 2018. The film is co-written by the actor, and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Danish is a popular face in Kannada cinema.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Film Director Buddhadeb Dasgupta
RIP Buddhadeb Dasgupta: Remembering the filmmaker with his rare photos

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Jun 10: Latest News

Advertisement
X