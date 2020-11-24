Sasural Simar Ka actor Ashiesh Roy passes away

Ashiesh Roy was suffering from a kidney aiment. (Photo: Ashiesh Roy/Facebook)

Actor Ashiesh Roy passed away due to kidney failure on Tuesday. He was 55. Roy had been keeping unwell for a while and was admitted to the ICU in a Mumbai hospital in May this year.

Ashiesh Roy’s staff member confirmed the news. He told indianexpress.com that the actor died at his home.

“He collapsed around 3.45 am. He had a kidney ailment and his dialysis was also going on but he had gotten better in the last few weeks… His sister will arrive from Kolkata in the evening. A call on funeral will be then taken,” the staff member said.

The Cine & TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) expressed solidarity for Ashiesh Roy via a social media post. “#CINTAA expresses its deepest condolence on the demise of Shri Ashiesh Roy (Member since: January 2003)” CINTAA’s Facebook post read.

Celebs like filmmakers Hansal Mehta and Ashwini Chaudhary, along with actors Sooraj Thapar, Aasif Sheikh, Tinaa Ghai and Ssumier S Pasricha also tweeted their condolences for Ashiesh Roy.

Bond, Ashiesh Roy gone too soon. Rest well my friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Gone too soon . Rest in peace brother #AshieshRoy — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) November 24, 2020

RIP Chachu aka Ashiesh Roy what an amazing actor and a human being …. pic.twitter.com/mPZrWMhNbZ — Ssumier (@Ssumier) November 24, 2020

Ashiesh Roy is known for appearing in television shows like Remix, Baa Bahu Aur Baby, Sasural Simar Ka, Mere Angne Mein and Aarambh, apart from films like Home Delivery and Raja Natwarlal.

In May, Ashiesh Roy had announced on social media that he was on dialysis and even sought financial assistance. “I am in the ICU… Very ill. Dialysis,” Ashiesh Roy first wrote on Facebook, followed by another post that read, “Need your urgent money for dialysis (sic).”

Following Ashiesh Roy’s social media posts, filmmaker Hansal Mehta also requested film bodies to provide financial assistance to the ailing actor. Hansal Mehta tweeted, “Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I’m doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor?”

