Actor Anupam Shyam in ICU, family seeks financial help

Veteran film and television actor Anupam Shyam has been admitted to the ICU in Mumbai’s Lifeline Medicare Hospital after being diagnosed with kidney infection.

The 62-year-old actor was shifted to the ICU from a dialysis centre on Monday after he collapsed, his younger brother Anurag told indianexpress.com.

He said, “Anupam was undergoing dialysis at Apex Kidney Care. But yesterday, he collapsed. We took him to Lifeline Medicare Hospital immediately and got him admitted there.”

Anurag informed that the actor is currently stable.

Anupam Shyam’s family has requested for financial help from the Hindi film industry.

“There’s a money crisis right now, so we are talking to people. We have written to Being Human website. We have informed some of Anupam’s friends about his condition. Manoj Bajpayee ji had called and said that he will look into it,” Anurag said.

Anupam Shyam, known for playing antagonists, began his Hindi film career in 1996 with Shyam Benegal’s Sardari Begum. He later starred in films like Dil Se, Zakhm, Dushman, Satya, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi and Slumdog Millionaire among more.

While his television career took off with Benegal’s Amaravathi ki Kathaye, it’s his draconian avatar as Thakur Sajjan Singh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2009-2012) that made the actor a household name.

Anupam Shyam was last seen on TV show Krishna Chali London.

