Actor-anchor Kanupriya dies due to Covid-19 complications

Kanupriya started her career as an actor and went on to appear in over 80 shows. (Photo: BK Shivani/Instagram)

TV actor and anchor Kanupriya passed away due to Covid-19 complications on Friday. The actor, who has appeared on TV shows such as Bhanwar, Ananro, Kahi Aek Gaon, Kartavya, Meri Kahani, Tesu Ke Phool and, Tumhara Intezar Hai as well as telefilms, also hosted shows for Brahma Kumaris.

Sister BK Shivani of Brahma Kumaris condoled her death and wrote, “Om Shanti Angels … Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God … Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls. Kanupriya is a pure soul, caring, compassionate, selfless … always a giver. She lived for a higher purpose … to create a beautiful world … and we know that even though the costume will change … she will always be God’s angel, whose every life will be surrendered to His will and His task of creating The New Age. Let us all meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her … Thank You Beautiful Soul for being who you are and will always be (sic).”

Kanupriya started her career as an actor and went on to appear in over 80 shows. She also established herself as a TV show host and filmmaker.