Ace of Space winner Divya Agarwal: Varun Sood’s love is more special than winning the trophy

Divya Agarwal was recently declared as the winner of MTV Ace of Space. But for her, finding Varun Sood’s love on the show holds more importance than winning the trophy.

“A show is just a part of your life. But I found Varun for a lifetime. People will talk about me for a while but will soon forget. So yes, winning Varun holds a more special place in my heart. Also, falling in love on a reality show is so special as it is documented for life. MTV has presented our love story in complete Bollywood style,” shared Divya in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Before entering the show, Divya had confidently told us that she and Varun were just friends. Laughing at her earlier statement, the 25-year-old said, “I think deep down we did have feelings for each other but we were running away from it. Today, relationships do not last, so we felt being friends would be much better. We did not want to lose each other and so stuck to being besties. But as fate would have it, we realised how wrong we were.”

The one-of-a-kind reality show hosted by Vikas Gupta raked in big numbers. While Divya won the show, Pratik Sehajpal and Varun were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively.

Sharing that she did hope to take home the trophy, Divya said, “When someone takes up a challenge, they want to win it. But I wasn’t pressurising myself. I knew if I would be myself and play the game with my heart, I have a chance. I should add here that it was no easy task. Ace of Space was a really tough show and I think everyone did really well. I am so glad the audience liked the real me and voted me to victory.”

Gaining popularity from Splitsvilla 10, Divya was earlier dating Priyank Sharma. The two had an ugly breakup and in the initial days of Ace of Space, she was seen crying foul over her failed relationship. Divya was thus accused of using her sob story to gain sympathy. Clarifying her side, the Mumbai girl said, “It was not that I was shouting out my past. I only spoke about it when asked. It is a part of my life and will continue to be so.”

Divya had earlier shared with us that host Vikas did not want her to be on the show. When asked what was his reaction when she won, she said, “He was really happy and proud. When I had entered the series I was in a very vulnerable state and Vikas knew about it. He was just being protective. But he is now impressed with my mental strength. I am happy I could surprise him and change his opinions.”

Lastly stating that she has had enough reality shows for a lifetime, Divya said, “Bas hogaya ab (All done for now) (laughs). Reality TV is too emotionally draining. So not doing another one for some time now. I want to also focus on other aspects of my talent. And after spending more than 70 days locked inside the Ace of Space house, I want to just enjoy with my family.”