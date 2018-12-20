Danish Zehen passes away 

Ace of Space contestant Danish Zehen died in a car accident on Thursday morning. The 21-year-old YouTuber was on his way back from a wedding, when his car, reportedly, crashed into a divider near Vashi.

MTV Ace of Space host Vikas Gupta shared the unfortunate news on his Instagram account.

Posting a photo of Danish Zehen, he wrote, “Danish tu humesha Zehen main Rahega, how do I tell the other houseguests that you aren’t coming back. You are the coloured hair king of AceOfSpace #Coolestbadboi You looked like a baby as I saw you lying down, thinking you could wake up anytime. You have long gone but you shall remain always in my #Zehen Thankyou for teaching me this word ♥️.”

A source close to the show shared with indianexpress.com, “The entire team is in a state of shock after getting to know about Danish’s untimely demise. Vikas is completely shaken. We haven’t yet decided whether the contestants should be informed about Danish’s death or not as it will affect them badly.”

The lifestyle blogger is quite popular on social media with many followers on YouTube and Instagram.

Danish Zehen was recently evicted from Ace of Space, where he was nicknamed ‘Coolest Bad Boi’.