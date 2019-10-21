Abu Malik gets evicted from Bigg Boss 13

On Monday, Salman Khan evicted Abu Malik from Bigg Boss 13. The singer-composer was nominated along with Rashami Desai, Paras Chhabra, Asim Riaz, Mahira Sharma and Siddhartha Dey. While it was earlier announced that a male and a female contestant will get eliminated, last-minute programming changes led to the solo eviction of Abu Malik.

Advertising

The youngest of the Malik brothers-Anu and Daboo, Abu was touted to be the entertainer of the season. His dhamakedar entry and over-the-top personality seemed interesting until the time he entered the house. Throughout his stint, Malik kept mostly to himself, though he did develop a bond with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. While he did not keep singing unlike the other singers in the previous season, Abu did give the audience the composition “Phi Phi” worth remembering.

A pioneer of live shows, Abu Malik has performed nearly 10,000 shows around the globe. He has even penned a novel titled ‘Rantings of a Mad Man’. Interestingly, Malik has been friends with Salman Khan for years and even played a cameo in his film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Abu’s son Adaar Malik is known for his popular comic group SNG Comedy.

Before entering the show, Abu Malik had told indianexpress.com, “All my friends and family feel I am made for the show. According to them, I should have been on the show long back. I am a fun-loving man and they feel I will be really entertaining. I can easily light up any dull moment.”

Advertising

Sharing that he has enjoyed Bigg Boss previously, the musician shared, “I have followed the season and always enjoyed it. This is why I am not at all nervous about my stint. I will have fun, sing songs and entertain not just the housemates but also the audience. I also have a funny bone in me, which will come to use, when we are locked in the house.”

With Abu Malik’s eviction, Bigg Boss 13 now has Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Sidharth Shukla, Rashami Desai, Mahira Sharma, Shefali Bagga, Siddhartha Dey, Shehnaaz Gill, Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Arti Singh as the contestants. They will fight for the mini-finale that’s scheduled to happen on November 1.