Bigg Boss 13: Abu Malik to get evicted this week, says poll

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan on Saturday’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode announced that while the girls will be safe this week, two of the male contestants will be evicted. As per a poll ran by indianexpress.com, the audience believes that Abu Malik, brother of music composer Anu Malik, will be one of the contestants to leave the reality show.

As per the poll, Abu Malik has received the highest vote with 30.97 percent votes to get evicted followed by Mahira Sharma with 30.38 percent votes, being the second highest.

Meanwhile, Rashami Desai got 12.98 percent votes, Asim Riaz got 10.03 percent votes, Siddharth Dey received 8.85 percent and Paras Chhabra got 6.78 percent votes on the poll.

Over the three weeks of his stint on the show, Abu Malik entertained the audience with his impromptu songs, his bond with a few housemates including Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Shukla and Asim Riaz. However, his lack of participation and appearance on the screens might have gone against the celebrity.

See the results here:

On Saturday’s episode of Weekend ka Vaar, we saw Salman Khan questioning Siddharth Shukla for his anger issues. He asked Siddharth Dey if he was right to use bad words for a woman in the show. Saand Ki Aankh actors Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar walked into the house and entertained the housemates amid their eviction tensions. In fact, the two actors had fun on stage with Salman as the three played a fun game and performed a fun task.

Before bidding goodbye to the housemates and the audience, Salman announced that the Bigg Boss 13’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode will continue on Monday instead of Sunday.