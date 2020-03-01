Abinas Nayak wins MasterChef India 6

Abinas Nayak is the winner of MasterChef India 6. Abinas Nayak is the winner of MasterChef India 6.

Abinas Nayak on Saturday emerged as the winner of MasterChef India 6. Apart from the winner’s title, Nayak also won a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh.

MasterChef India 6 was judged by chefs Vikas Khanna, Vineet Bhatia and Ranveer Brar. Apart from Abinas, the finalists included Akanksha Khatri, Oindrila Bala and Smrutisree Singh.

27-year-old Abinas Nayak hails from Odisha and is a technology analyst by profession. A passionate cook, he managed to impress the judges time and again by whipping up the best dishes. Along with his knowledge of ingredients and taste, what also gave Nayak an edge over other contestants was his presentation skills. He was also the first one to win the immunity pin in the competition.

MasterChef India 6 launched on December 7 after a gap of three years. While celebrated chef Vikas Khanna made a re-entry, internationally acclaimed chef Vineet Bhatia and popular chef Ranveer Brar graced the grand kitchen this year. 15 contestants battled it out for three months to win the coveted title.

Based on the format of MasterChef Australia, MasterChef launched in India in 2010. Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar kickstarted the journey of MasterChef India by being the face of the first season. Previous winners of the cooking reality show include Pankaj Bhadouria, Shipra Khanna, Ripudaman Handa, Nikita Gandhi and Kirti Bhoutika.

