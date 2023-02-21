Abhishek Nigam replaces Sheezan Khan on TV show Ali Baba, remembers Tunisha Sharma

Actors Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama have stepped in the shoes of Sheezan Khanand late actor Tunisha Sharma on the television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. Tunisha passed away in December 2022, and shortly after her death, Sheezan was arrested on alleged abetment of suicide charge.

Abhishek, who will be replacing Sheezan on the show, spoke about the “new vision” of the show and described it as “challenging.” “I have been given a new identity, attributes, and goals. We cannot completely disconnect from the story,” he told Mid-day.

Abhishek spoke about Tunisha’s passing and said that the “loss is mutual for everyone.” Talking about the mood on the set, the actor shared that they try to “keep a positive mindset on the set.” He shared, “It is not like I have not known her. We remember her in our hearts, but try to keep a positive mindset on the set. As far as I can tell, the atmosphere on the set is positive. The cast and crew are working hard because it helps to keep at it.”

Sheezan, on Monday, withdrew his bail plea at the Bombay High Court and filed a fresh plea before Thane sessions court.

Tunisha passed away due to an alleged suicide on the sets of the show on December 24. The 21-year-old actor was reportedly in a relationship with Sheezan but the two had broken up earlier.