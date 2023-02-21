scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
Abhishek Nigam replaces Sheezan Khan on TV show Ali Baba, remembers Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma, the lead star of Ali Baba, passed away in December. After her death, her co-star Sheezan Khan was arrested. Abhishek Nigam has replaced Sheezan on the show.

tunisha sharmaTunisha Sharma passed away in December. (Photo: Tunisha Sharma/Instagram)
Abhishek Nigam replaces Sheezan Khan on TV show Ali Baba, remembers Tunisha Sharma
Actors Abhishek Nigam and Manul Chudasama have stepped in the shoes of  Sheezan Khanand late actor Tunisha Sharma on the television show Ali Baba: Dastaan-e-Kabul. Tunisha passed away in December 2022, and shortly after her death, Sheezan was arrested on alleged abetment of suicide charge.

Abhishek, who will be replacing Sheezan on the show, spoke about the “new vision” of the show and described it as “challenging.” “I have been given a new identity, attributes, and goals. We cannot completely disconnect from the story,” he told Mid-day.

Abhishek spoke about Tunisha’s passing and said that the “loss is mutual for everyone.” Talking about the mood on the set, the actor shared that they try to “keep a positive mindset on the set.” He shared, “It is not like I have not known her. We remember her in our hearts, but try to keep a positive mindset on the set. As far as I can tell, the atmosphere on the set is positive. The cast and crew are working hard because it helps to keep at it.”

Also Read |Pathaan box office collection Day 27: Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster enters Rs 1000 crore club, becomes fifth Indian film to achieve the milestone

Sheezan, on Monday, withdrew his bail plea at the Bombay High Court and filed a fresh plea before Thane sessions court.

Tunisha passed away due to an alleged suicide on the sets of the show on December 24. The 21-year-old actor was reportedly in a relationship with Sheezan but the two had broken up earlier.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 21-02-2023 at 14:59 IST
