Abhishek Nigam: Hero Gayab Mode On is a wholesome entertainer

SAB TV is set to launch a one-of-a-kind superhero drama Hero: Gayab Mode On. Starring Abhishek Nigam in the titular role, the series will present an intriguing tale of an ordinary young boy, who gets the power of invisibility. The sci-fi series promises to be a visual delight with some great effects.

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Abhishek Nigam opens up about his latest project, playing a superhero and brother Siddharth Nigam.

Here are some excerpts from the conversation:

There were reports of actor Randeep Rai playing the titular role in the show. How did you land the show?

I don’t know much details about what happened before. I had auditioned for the show back in March, by shooting a video at home. While I passed the first round, I was told that things didn’t work out and someone else is doing the show. Recently, I was contacted again by them saying that they are auditioning for a new show. After I was finalised, they told me it was for Hero. I had given my heart and soul during the audition. I think it was destined to come to me. I remember, when the first animated teaser had dropped, Siddharth and I watched it together and found it super cool. I have always wanted to do something like this, and I am really excited now for the world to witness our hard work.

Tell us more about Hero and the role you are playing in it.

As you know, it’s a superhero tale where this young boy gets the power of invisibility through a ring. His motive in life is to find his father, who disappeared when he was a kid. Otherwise, Veer is a street smart guy, who works as a stuntman. He is a very peppy, fun loving, optimistic person. Veer lives with his young twin sisters with his mama. The uncle is a producer, and is launching his son, and gets him to do all the stunts. Once Veer becomes Hero, you will also get to see a different side of him. He won’t let anyone mess with him. It’s quite a challenge but also super fun to play two very different characters in one part.

So who is more fun to play – Veer or Hero?

People on set always tell me that I am more like Hero but I have to be Veer. I had auditioned for the script of Hero, so I kind of relate more with him. However, I am working hard to make sure both look good on screen.

If you get the power of invisibility, what would you do?

I might do a harmless crime and travel around the world without a Visa. Also, since I don’t even have a budget to do it right now. Other than that, genuinely, I would like to use the power for something good. I would try to balance things out wherein I would take the excess quantity of something from someone, and give it to people in need.

Now that both you and Siddharth would be seen on the same channel, would there be a competition between you guys?

Honestly, we are each other’s support system more than competition. Yes, we do joke about it but we are too close to compete. Siddharth was really happy when I bagged the show. He always felt that I would look good in the show. He was so proud and had tears in his eyes when I shared the good news with him. Also, since he is such a great acrobat, he is helping me train for my action scenes. He has really helped me gain confidence.

Both of you have achieved so much success at a young age. What keeps you both so grounded?

The one and only person is our mother. She truly knows how to keep us rooted. She keeps us on our toes literally. I remember when my film’s poster was released, everyone was calling to wish me, and she sent me out to get the cylinder. Even recently, when I was home after a hard day’s work, she made sure I put up the Diwali lights at home. She keeps giving us a reality check.

How difficult was it to bag a good TV project as an adolescent, given shows are either made for kids or need an elder actor?

It was absolutely very tough. Most shows need a more mature face, and not just me, even Siddharth, we were stuck with limited offers. I think it happens with age, and we were prepared. Thankfully shows like Aladdin and Hero also get made, and here we are to showcase our talent.

Lastly, if you have to sum up, what can one expect from Hero?

You have never seen the type of graphics and VFX that the makers have used on the show. Also, I must mention the actors who are playing the aliens, they have been made to look so real. The show is of recent times, and we are creating this universe of entertainment, mystery, thrill, emotion and drama. Also, since there is a backdrop of the film industry, you will get to see a lot of what happens behind the screen. There’s also romance, comedy and some amazing action sequences. It’s going to be a wholesome entertainer on TV for everyone.

Starting December 7, Hero: Gayab Mode On will air Monday-Friday, 8 pm on SAB TV.

