Abhishek Malik on his exit from Yeh Hai Mohabbatein: Will miss the positivity of the team

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is all set to see a dramatic twist as Rohan (Abhishek Malik) will sacrifice his life to save Raman (Karan Patel), Mani (Sumeet Sachdev) and his brother Karan (Nikhil Chaddha). His death will also bring an end to his love story with Aliya (Krishna Mukherjee).

Advertising

In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Abhishek spoke about his exit from the daily. He shared, “Well, all good things come to an end. It was such a beautiful association with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Even after doing lead roles, I was excited to do a cameo in the show. It’s one of the most loved serials even now. I really feel lucky to have been part of the journey.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein launched in December 2013 with Karan Patel and Divyanka Tripathi as Raman and Ishita, respectively. When asked if the presence of Karan and Divyanka ever caused him to worry about his role, Abhishek said, “Not at all. They are the pillars of the show, while all other characters stay around it. Personally, they are lovely people and I actually learned a lot from them. Post the leap, the show has found an interesting flavour with the new generation, but the story continues to be of Ishita and Raman’s.”

The 28-year-old, who has earlier been part of shows like Chhal, Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed and Ek Vivah Aisa Bhi among others, further said, “As I said, it was one of the most fruitful associations I have had in my career. Every actor in the show is amazing and very loving. I will really miss the positivity of the team. Each day was like a party on sets. I have made some longlasting bonds. And while I bid goodbye, I really want to wish the show and the actors more success in the coming days.”

Abhishek Malik will now be seen in Dipika Kakar-Karan V Grover’s Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum. When asked about his new project, the actor said, “It’s an interesting role but I can’t speak about it at the moment.”

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein airs on Star Plus.