Abhishek Bajaj to play Tiger Shroff’s rival in Student of the Year 2

Television actor Abhishek Bajaj is all set to make his Bollywood debut with Student of the Year 2. Bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, the film will see Tiger Shroff playing the male lead. Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and newbie Tara Sutaria will be seen as the female leads in the Punit Malhotra directorial. Abhishek, who is currently seen in &TV’s Bitti Business Wali, will play Tiger’s rival in the high school drama. The actor shared that it’s not a blink-and-miss role but a full-fledged role.

Talking about Student of the Year 2, Abhishek in a statement said, “This is me getting one step closer to my dream. I am so glad that I got this opportunity at such an early stage in my career. I do have larger plans after this film, and I hope to make it big in every way possible. It doesn’t matter whether it’s on television, in films or on the web, my only goal is to be a better actor, no matter how large or small my audience is.”

The TV actor also had some good things to say about Tiger Shroff. “He is an amazing co-actor. As I begin my journey on the big screen, I couldn’t have been paired with anyone better than him. He is humble and grounded as a human being. We’ve bonded so much while shooting. We have talked endlessly be it about fitness, about films or even something that we share a liking for Dragon Ball Z,” he said with a smile.

Abhishek recently took to Instagram to upload a video which shows Tiger heaping praise on him. It also showcased the warmth between the two actors. He posted, “Co Star Ho To Aisa 🤗⭐️ Thanks for the Lovely Wishes Bhai 😍 @tigerjackieshroff @andtvofficial #Bittibusinesswali #Soty2.”

Earlier this year, Karan Johar had introduced the ‘Batch of 2018’ by sharing motion posters on social media. Talking about the franchise, Tiger had told indianexpress.com, “I’m playing more of my age, younger. I’m not playing a one-man killing machine type. I play a boy going to school, facing his problems and being a boy next door.”

Student of the Year 2 will release on November 23, 2018.

