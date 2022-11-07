Abhishek Baisla aka MC Square wins Hustle 2.0. See photos

The second edition of the rap reality show Hustle found its winner in Abhishek Baisla aka MC Square. Paradox aka Tanishq Singh and Mumbaikar Nazz aka Nihar Hodawadekar were announced as the first and second runner-up, respectively. Judged by Badshah, the MTV show aired its grand finale on Sunday.

Squad Bosses Dee MC, EPR, Dino James and King also hit the stage to perform for their respective squad contestants. Celebrated rapper Ikka Singh joined as the special guest, and gave a foot-thumping performance. The night was also replete with some heartfelt and candid revelations amongst the talent live on-stage, and a friendly roast amongst all the contestants in true-blue rap style.

On his big win, Abhishek Baisla aka MC Square said, “I had a childhood dream of becoming a star, and now I can proudly tell my mother that her son is indeed one. Thanks to Realme MTV Hustle 2.0, my dreams have turned into reality. The love and support from Badshah sir and co-contestants kept motivating me – it all added up. I dedicate this win to the entire rap community. Hip-Hop for life. Jai Haryana, Jai Hind, and Lambardar.”

Check out photos from MTV Hustle 2.0 finale:

Judge Badshah also commented on MC Square’s victory stating that MTV Hustle 2.0 has “raised the bar for rap music and reality television, by bringing raw talent and professional grooming in one place”. He added, “All our talented contestants have amazed me week-on-week with their storytelling and skill. Abhishek has undoubtedly proven to be the next rap voice that the Indian hip-hop community was looking for, and I couldn’t be happier for him!”

Apart from some original music, MTV Hustle 2.0’s contestants also highlighted important issues like domestic violence (Vardiyaan by QK), mental health (Bipolar by GD47), and personal experiences (Main Bikhar Chuka Hoon by Gravity). Most songs from the show have become quite a rage on social media and streaming platforms.