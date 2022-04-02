Abhishek Bachchan grooves to ‘Kajra Re’ on India’s Got Talent, Kirron Kher is happy to step in for Aishwarya Rai. Watch

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is actively promoting his upcoming film Dasvi, will soon be seen on India’s Got Talent. While on the show, Abhishek took to the stage and danced to some of his most famous numbers.

In a promo released by Sony TV, Abhishek was seen dancing to Bunty Aur Babli’s Kajra Re but instead of wife Aishwarya Rai, he found his dance partner in judge Kirron Kher. Nimrat Kaur can be seen cheering the two in the promo.

Not just Kajra Re, Abhishek also shook a leg on his popular song “Dus Bahane” from the film Dus. Shilpa Shetty, who was also a part of the film, performed the hook step with Junior B. Shilpa shared the video with the caption, “Now that we’re Here Now Here Now😎 #DusBahane chhodke, #Dasvi dekho now 😍”

Abhishek’s next Dasvi stars him as a politician who decided to pursue his education while in prison. The film, which also stars Yami Gautam, was recently screened at the Agra Central Jail. Abhishek shared a video from the jail and wrote, “A promise is a promise!! Last night I managed to fulfil a commitment I made a year ago. The first screening of our film #Dasvi held for the guards and inmates of Agra Central Jail. We shot the film here. Their reactions are memories I will remember and cherish for a lifetime.”

Amitabh Bachchan, after watching the trailer of Dasvi, called Abhishek his true successor. Abhishek told ETimes, “I’ve always said I do what I do to make my family proud, to know that they have not only seen my work, but also recognise the effort put into it, and appreciate it.”

Directed by Tushar Jalota, Dasvi releases on April 7 on Netflix.