Abhishek Bachchan says Aishwarya Rai is teaching Indian values to Aaradhya Bachchan, Vishal Dadlani recalls the time she served food to 30 people

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan will be a special guest in an upcoming episode of the singing reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. During the episode, Abhishek will be all praise for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. On the episode, Abhishek said Aishwarya loves “Indian values” and she is trying to inculcate those values in their daughter Aaradhya.

“Aishwarya is really the best. She is very grounded and sweet. She loves our Indian values and is teaching our daughter the same and I would like to thank her for everything she does,” Abhishek said.

Even Vishal Dadlani narrated an incident when Aishwarya Rai Bachchan left everyone in shock with her down-to-earth behaviour.

When host Aditya Narayan asked Abhishek Bachchan if Aishwarya Rai ever does household chores, Vishal recalled an incident. “We all were on a tour once and we had a big band of nearly 30 people with us. One fine day, the whole team requested to have dinner with Mr Bachchan. While we always used to sit and eat together with Mr. Bachchan, this time around the whole group came for dinner. Generally, at such a gathering, we have a buffet with a lot of servers. But Aishwarya insisted that she would serve food to everyone,” he said.

The composer-singer added, “She didn’t need to do it, there was no formality between all of us and there were no cameras for her to do it for publicity, but Aishwarya did it out of love. We know her for years, she is like this, but even I was surprised that day because even after everyone was done eating, she served everyone dessert, and only then did she sit to eat. That day all of us felt we’re the luckiest people on the planet because Aishwarya Rai Bachchan served us food. She is really a wonderful person.”

Abhishek Bachchan will be seen next in ZEE5 film Bob Biswas.