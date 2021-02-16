Abhinav Shukla: Wanted to create history by being the only couple standing together on Bigg Boss finale stage

Abhinav Shukla exited Bigg Boss 14 last week after being evicted by the friends and family of contestants, who entered as ‘connections’. The Silsila Hai Pyaar Ka actor had entered the reality series along with wife Rubina Dilaik. While the couple have always come across as a happy one, during their stay in the Bigg Boss house, they revealed going through a tough time, and even contemplating a divorce.

And now on Tuesday’s episode, Abhinav will enter the show again to surprise Rubina with a Valentine’s Day date. He will even propose to her again. Abhinav Shukla recently spoke exclusively to indianexpress.com about his Bigg Boss 14 journey, his ‘unfair eviction’ and how he and Rubina have strengthened their bond.

Excerpts from the conversation…

What do you have to say about your eviction?

I did not expect it honestly. I was doing pretty well and was moving steadfast in the game. I believed that we could create history by being the first couple to be standing besides Salman Khan on the finale podium. That was the visual I had in my mind. However, this was it for me in the show.

Vindu Dara Singh and Jaan Kumar Sanu would have had their reason, but did you expect Jasmin Bhasin to vote you out?

When you are on a show like Bigg Boss, you are prepared from day one that it could be your last on the show. You thus don’t really feel shocked or can say it was unfair. Audience, panel or even housemates have earlier voted people out. That’s the format of this game, and you sign up for it. However, what was ironic is that among the two (Jaan and Jasmin) were voted out by audience for contributing the least on the season. They got to decide the fate of a guy who has been doing so well. As for your question, I really don’t think I know Jasmin well at all to even comment on her.

Now that you look back, had you even thought to come so far in the game?

Not at all. I thought I would be in the house for maximum three-four weeks. When you go to school, college or even office, the first few days are always difficult and then you start adapting. Similarly, everything was awkward for me initially but I learnt, adapted, observed and outperformed others to make my place. I even worked on my shortcomings and managed to keep my fans entertained.

You have been around in the industry for a long time but Bigg Boss brought a different kind of love and popularity to you. Do you think it was the right decision to do the show this year?

It was hundred percent correct, and it was brilliant. I am happy that I did the show at this stage of my life, when I am much more mature. People had loved me even in Survivor India, as they found me quite genuine. This was a personality show, and the viewers enjoyed watching me, and that’s a feat. More than anything I was actually disheartened to see how much my fans were heartbroken about my eviction. I won their hearts and that makes me a winner.

Also, there’s a belief that nice people don’t win Bigg Boss- do you agree to it?

I don’t know, there are people who were good, and have won. I remember during the first week, Eijaz Khan had mentioned that no one can win Bigg Boss being good. Gauahar Khan, who was around as the Toofani Senior then had mentioned that she played the game well and won. So I think it’s always a mix of personality.

You went through a roller-coaster journey on the show. What was the most challenging time in the house for you?

It came lately during the Rakhi Sawant incident. Throughout the show, I was like a rock. People said so many things, would taunt and while I would get angry, I was mostly indifferent. I never allowed anyone to hurt me. And this is why, I told them that if this is the so called entertainment she wants to indulge in, I would not like to be a part of the show. It was a very low moment for me.

Given you and Rubina are private people, what was going in your mind when your relationship was being discussed on national television?

When you are in the Bigg Boss house, everything is getting recorded. It goes on for long, and is a platform where you cannot even act. I think it was very simple for us- there was something in our heart, and we shared it with the public. It actually made us stronger. I think the biggest benefit of being in the show was that our relationship has become so much better and stronger.

What have you brought back from Bigg Boss?

I have realised a few things, like earlier, I would walk out of arguments, not put an effort and simply delete the person who affected me. However, when you are in the same house, you have to deal with the people, live with them. I think I won’t be rigid on that front and now try to reach out and talk to people if I ever have an issue with anyone.

A lot of people feel Salman was a little mean towards you and Rubina. Do you agree?

I feel generally people scold someone, who they have hopes from. Even as contestants, we had put our standards very high, and if we did falter a bit, it was okay to be pulled up then. Yes, our morale would be a little down but I think I took everything Salman Khan said very positively, and tried to improve myself. I think I came out stronger after every Weekend Ka Vaar.

And now that you know about the mood of the nation, do you believe Rubina will win the show?

Absolutely! I want her to win and get home the trophy. She has to win, and complete my unfinished battle.

Bigg Boss 14 will air its finale this Sunday with Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant as the top five contestants.