Abhinav Shukla trolls wife Rubina Dilaik over her looks, she dismisses plastic surgery claims: ‘Painful’

Actress Rubina Dilaik has always been very vocal about her looks and about undergoing beauty treatments to meet industry standards. A few months ago, in an interview with SCREEN, the actress spoke about how she was criticized for the way she looked. Recently, in her podcast POV, Rubina Dilaik once again spoke about being trolled for her looks. In a discussion with Hina Khan, Rocky Jaiswal, and Abhinav Shukla, Rubina opened up about having baby fat as a teenager. Soon after her confession, the actress met with some mean comments from her husband, Abhinav; Rocky also laughed when Rubina shared that she was crowned Miss Shimla.
Rubina Dilaik on being trolled for her looks
During the discussion, when Hina Khan asked Rubina about the rumors of her going under the knife to enhance her looks, Rubina refuted the claim and said, “People kept saying she has gone under the knife; that’s never been the case.” Rubina added, “Trolls had circulated my photos from school days during Bigg Boss 14 and distorted them to look a certain way.”
When Rubina showed her photo as a teenager to Hina and Rocky, the two were in disbelief; Abhinav mocked her looks. He said, “She used to chew two paans simultaneously, one in the left cheek and one in the right.”
Rubina further added, “During childhood, my tonsils would swell with the smallest of infections. I had the issue for a long time; I used to wear braces, and I had baby fat. When I joined the industry, I became aware of myself.” Just then, cutting her off, Abhinav sarcastically reiterated, “Baby fat,” he added, “It was not baby fat, but eating too many siddus (a local delicacy made in the hills).”
Later, as Rubina revealed that she was crowned Miss Shimla, Hina’s husband Rocky also loudly reacted and asked, “You were Miss Shimla? There are 18 girls in Shimla, and this poor girl won a pageant there.” While Abhinav took a stand for Rubina, the actress also put her foot down, asking them to stop joking. She said, “I have been trolled a lot, and it was very painful.” Hina Khan also supported Rubina and asked Abhinav and Rocky to stop commenting.
Rubina Dilaik opens up about undergoing various beauty treatments
Sharing how she has taken various non-invasive treatments, Rubina recalled undergoing an anti-aging treatment in Dubai right before she married Abhinav Shukla. She shared, “To improve my looks, I did facial yoga and micro-blading on my eyebrows. During my first show, Choti Bahu, there was a gap between my teeth, and some of them also overlapped; then I got laminates. I have been wearing veneers for 15 years. I did face yoga even before the influencers made it famous.”
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She further added, “I did a treatment called Thermage on my face; it automatically generates collagen in your face and lifts it. I can go for several non-invasive treatments. Another treatment I did was called SoftWave. Before Abhinav and I got married, I requested him to take me to Dubai for the treatment. It was my pre-wedding gift. I have been trolled for getting plastic surgery done and going under the knife to look the way I am today. But I have maintained myself with what I eat.”
“What I have done to my face today is my hard work and not any doctor’s. I also did PRP (Platelet Rich Plasma), where you inject your blood into your face. Right now I do microneedling; I get fine lines quickly, so to get rid of those. I got a scorpion bite on my cheek during Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and people thought it was an artificial dimple. I am proud of myself that I understood my body,” Rubina added.
Rubina on being judged for her looks in the industry
A few months back, Rubina spoke about the judgements she faced in the industry for her looks. She had told SCREEN, “It took a lot of self-talk and bringing my state of mind to a point where I had to tell myself that the way I look is absolutely beautiful. I never had that confidence in my looks; I have struggled a lot to embrace myself. We are given the pressure of looking a certain way. When I came into the industry, I carried baby fat; people used to call me ‘Himachali seb.’ They would comment on my baby fat, baby chin. One of the directors once told me, ‘Your face is so negative; you should do negative roles. I don’t think anybody will cast you in a positive role or as a protagonist,’” Rubina shared.
She had further shared, “I had braces. I thought maybe I was not enough. There were a lot of maybes. It took a lot of time to understand who I am and where I want to head. I felt that if I had to look like others, then I was not Rubina Dilaik. That helped me understand that we have unique imprints, and if I cannot acknowledge that, I will not be able to give that to my daughters. It took a great deal to overcome that.”
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In her latest podcast, Rubina also said that beauty treatments have changed today and become a vicious cycle, pointing out how many actors keep undergoing them. Last year, actress Shefali Jariwala also lost her life after she underwent a beauty treatment. A few months back, actress Anjali Anand also spoke about the discriminatory beauty standards in the industry. During the podcast, Hina Khan claimed that “she lived under a rock” when it came to beauty treatments; she said that she only got the idea to change her looks once, but she was discouraged by her husband Rocky.
On the work front, Rubina Dilaik is currently seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15.
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More