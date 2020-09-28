Abhinav Shukla to join Rubina Dilaik in Bigg Boss 14

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla got married in 2018. (Photo: Rubina Dilaik/Instagram)

Indianexpress.com recently informed readers that TV actor Rubina Dilaik will participate in Bigg Boss 14. And now, we are told that Dilaik’s husband Abhinav Shukla will also enter the house. The Salman Khan-hosted show will kickstart from October 3 on Colors.

Shared a source with indianexpress.com, “Rubina and Abhinav are one of the most popular television couples. However, fans have only seen their chemistry on their social media profiles. This was the chance for them to showcase their personalities together on national TV. Also, it has been a while since a real-life married couple has been on the show. Their presence will definitely add more spark in the game.”

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla met at a friend’s house for Ganpati celebration, and pretty much fell in love at first sight. Dilaik, in an interview, had shared how she made the first move as she did not want to let go someone like him. After dating for three years, the couple tied the knot in 2018. Through the lockdown, the couple had been in Shimla, Rubina’s hometown, taking part in several outdoor activities. While Dilaik was last seen in Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, Shukla played the antagonist in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Like previous seasons, Bigg Boss 14 will once again be dominated by television actors. Apart from Dilaik and Shukla, small screen actors Nishant Singh Malkani, Jasmin Bhasin, Gia Manek, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan will also be seen on the show. Other confirmed names include singers Jaan Kumar Sanu and Rahul Vaidya, Punjabi model-actors Sara Gurpal and Shehzad Deol and south Indian actor Nikki Tamboli. These celebrities are currently under self-quarantine. They will all be tested for coronavirus before they step into the show.

Along with these celebrities, former Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan will also be seen on the show. They will stay inside the house for 14 days, and while they won’t be competing, they will have special powers in the game.

Starting October 3, Bigg Boss 14 will air Monday-Friday at 10:30 pm, and 9 pm on weekends on Colors.

