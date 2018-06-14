Abhinav Shukla on his wedding preparations: I am learning so much from Rubina

Abhinav Shukla is pitted against Shakti Arora in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka. Abhinav Shukla is pitted against Shakti Arora in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka.

Abhinav Shukla is back on television after a hiatus of two years. Playing the antagonist in Colors’ freshly launched Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, the actor has already started garnering praises from all quarters for his mean and vicious act. All set to walk the aisle with his lady love Rubina Dilaik in less than two weeks, the handsome hunk recently got in an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com.

Talking about playing the baddie, Abhinav shared, “I thought about a lot whether I am going to play this role, as it’s about a possessive and abusive husband, who has grey shades too. But the channel managed to convince me and every actor wants to do such roles, where there’s a lot to perform. I have done a lot of lovey-dovey roles and this was something really different. I know when I look back, I will be proud that I did this.”

While Abhinav is an exemplary actor, in Silsila, he’s pitted against Shakti, who is comparatively a more popular star. When we asked if that causes him any distress, the 35-year-old actor stated, “I have worked with so many actors, some have been stars, while at times, I have been at a better standing than them, but it doesn’t really matter. Initially, I used to think about it but now we have understood how audience perceives characters and not actors.”

He further added, “Also, I would like to share that even though Shakti is so popular, he is very grounded. When you work in a multicast project, there has to be a lot of respect and cooperation from each other. Mostly, when you are shooting for action or intimate scenes, and you need to hold them, it takes away the mood, if you both are not in sync. I have faced such situations and I think having a good bond with your co-stars only adds value to the scene.”

While negative roles give actors an opportunity to push themselves, there’s always the fear of being hated by fans. Talking about the same Abhinav said, “I am prepared completely (laughs). But there are some scenes which I did, which I would really enjoy watching. I think the audience will love to watch Rajdeep but I would like to tell them that please don’t be like him.

Apart from his professional outing, the actor is all set to tie the knot with Rubina on June 21. Even with both of them tied up with busy shooting schedules, he shared that the preparations are going on in full swing. “It’s going superb and all because of Rubina. I am not the kind of guy who can manage so many things together but she is doing so much running around. I am getting inspired and learning so much from her on how to do things like these. Women are known to be multi-tasker and I can see that in her completely,” he said proudly.

Abhinav had last year starred in Aksar 2, and he shared that there’s another project in line for which he will begin shooting in August. A passionate traveller, who puts acting second, added that he would also like to direct a film next year.

We further spoke about how television actors tend to enter Bollywood with erotic films these days. Abhinav opined, “We live in a society where people will watch erotic stuff, and then pass comments on it. It’s selling because people watch it but yes, there’s hypocrisy in the market. Now, A-listers do not want to touch that zone not wanting to damage their image, so it’s left for newcomers or TV actors to take that space. These films, along with acting skills also demand a good physique, as you are in minimal clothing, so TV actors become a natural choice. There is nothing wrong with making and doing erotic films, so why this hullabaloo over it.”

Also starring Shakti Arora, Aditi Sharma and Drashti Dhami, Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka airs Monday-Friday, 9 pm on Colors.

