Abhinav on doing Bigg Boss 14 with wife Rubina: Contestants will surely try to break us apart

One of the biggest highlights of Bigg Boss 14 is the participation of real life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. The actors, who got married two years back are touted to be among the strongest contenders, given their popularity. While they had fun with host Salman Khan at the grand premiere, they were grilled by a few journalists about their relationship. Rubina and Abhinav shared that during the lockdown, like most couples, they too had their own share of fights, and all is well between them now.

Before entering the house, Abhinav Shukla, in an exclusive interview with indianexpress.com, shared that participating together would do more harm than good to their game. He also spoke about the challenges of being locked up inside the house and what one can expect from him in Bigg Boss 14.

Excerpts from the conversation…

Q. How did Bigg Boss 14 happen?

Well, they offered us the show together. Initially, I felt that Rubina should go on alone. These shows put you through tough times, and brings in a lot of revelation about one’s self. It gives an idea how mentally strong and smart you are in dealing with people. However, she had this idea that we could bring about a whole new dimension. There would be people wanting us to fight or break the team and we decided to take it as a challenge to continue staying together.

Q. While it would be an advantage having someone around, how difficult will it be to compete with your partner, given only one can win the show?

I don’t think it would be an advantage as people might take us as a threat. They will surely want to break us apart and send either of us home soon. As for both of us, we individually have our own personalities. Being strong selves, when we will be pitched against each other, we will play by the rules. We know what’s right and wrong and have our own way of judgment. Also, most importantly, we both believe that the better one should win.

Q. If either of you are going through a low phase, as partners, you would tend to care about each other. Do you think that could also harm the game for both of you individually?

Absolutely, it’s going to be a tricky situation. If she is having a bad time, my energy would be diverted, and I would work first towards making her feel better. Nothing supersedes Rubina, not even the game. However, I think we will improvise as and when the situation demands that

Q. Being such an outdoor person, would it be tough for you to be locked up inside the house for three months?

Since the time I have graduated from college, I don’t think I have stayed in my house for two-days at a stretch. That’s the most difficult thing I would have to deal with. But we can’t help it. I just hope that I am able to see some trees around to make me feel home. Also, the beauty of the Bigg Boss format is that it pushes you out of your comfort zone, and your real personality comes to the fore.

Q. In this house, where fights can even happen over food, do you think you will have an upper hand since you have earlier participated in Survival India which tests one’s basic survival capacity?

The biggest takeaway for me from that show was that life is all about mind over matter. This game is a very different format. Here, what’s more important is how you deal with people, and sail through with your head held high. So, the challenge is basically people rather than jungle or hunger. And now that I have taken it up, I hope I manage to survive.

Q. You come across as a very calm and mature person. The show can push you to the wall sometimes. Will we see another side of Abhinav then?

I do have a very strong threshold for anger. I generally treat people the way they treat me. I don’t usually lose it but if someone is trying to be too filthy or even get physical, I am not going to take that. At the end of the day, I am a Punjabi!

Q. What can we expect from you as an individual, and as a couple?

I think people will relate with me a lot. I might be a celebrity but I belong to the humbler folks categories, and the real public would connect with me. I am totally desi that way. I would also have a logical or scientific solution to every problem. As for us together, we have our own chemistry. It was private till now but would be for everyone to see. We do have our own difference of opinions sometimes, but we know how to move ahead.

Apart from Abhinav Shukla and wife Rubina Dilaik, Bigg Boss 14 also has Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Pavitra Punia, Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, Shehzad Deol and Nishant Singh Malkhani as contestants.

