Abhinav Shukla says ‘he has been preparing all his life’ for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

Abhinav Shukla is on something of a reality show spree. Like many of his co-contestants on Bigg Boss 14, the actor walked out of the house and onto the challenges of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in the space of a few months. And if sources are to be believed, he has performed quite well in all the tasks thrown at him in the show. Before leaving for the shoot, the actor shared with indianexpress.com that he has always liked the reality show and the thrill it brings along. “It’s a fun show and the ‘fear factor’ adds to the thrill. I can’t wait to see what the show has in store for me.”

Abhinav Shukla, who was much loved in Bigg Boss 14, accepted that the fans’ expectations adds to the pressure. He shared, “Everyone has been like ‘go win, we know you can do it’. And I think that adds a lot to the performance anxiety. It is because of their love that I have taken this up and I am hopeful that I won’t let them down.”

While the actor has always been an active trekker and adventure lover, he shares that everyone feels nervous when put at a great height. He added that being around water and reptiles could also be unpredictable. “The most important factor is how you manage to perform in that situation,” he said, adding that he plans to be situationally aware and use his common sense during tasks. “Other than that, of course, there’s luck involved and God’s will,” Abhinav added with a smile.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Indian Express Entertainment (@ieentertainment)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

The season of Khatron Ke Khiladi will also see his Bigg Boss colleagues Nikki Tamboli and Rahul Vaidya as contestants. The actor said that it’s going to be a happy reunion for them. And given it’s such a fun show, he hopes they can all encourage each other.

Talking about working during the pandemic, Abhinav said that everybody knows of someone who was infected by Covid-19 and many even lost their loved ones. He said that he feels lucky that he has managed to get work at a time when people are struggling. The actor also feels happy that they can do something to entertain people.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhinav Shukla (@ashukla09)

Also Read | Here’s what Rubina Dilaik told Abhinav Shukla before he jetted off for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

While many of his co-contestants lamented that they could not get enough time to prep for the reality show, the 38-year-old said that there are no ‘tuitions’ that anyone could take. “I have been preparing all my life, I don’t think not being in the gym for a month or two would hamper much. I think the most powerful tool in a show like Khatron is your mind. You cannot just train for it in a few weeks.”

He ended the conversation by saying that he wants to perform a task that involves both land and water. “I would like to do something with heights too as that truly gives one an adrenaline rush.”

Apart from Abhinav Shukla, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 would also have Divyanka Tripathi, Arjun Bijlani, Nikki Tamboli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Aastha Gill, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen, Shweta Tiwari, Mahekk Chahal, Rahul Vaidya, Varun Sood and Sourabh Raj Jain as contestants. Action star-filmmaker Rohit Shetty would be back as the host.